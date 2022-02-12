2A Girls District Basketball: Tumwater slugs R.A. Long in playoff opener

TUMWATER — The Lumberjills stepped into the ring with a heavyweight contender Friday night and promptly got popped in the mouth, again, and again, and again. By the end, R.A. Long was on the losing end of an 88-41 decision on the scorecard in the opening round of the 2A District IV girls basketball tournament.

That result left some players in tears after the game, but to their credit the Jills never refused to come out of their corner, and although they were knocked down too many times to count, they never stayed on the mat.

Some might call them gluttons for punishment. Kyle Randall called them fighters.

“We just have a resilient group with a no-quit mentality. Something that we talk about is emptying the tank so we’re going to play hard until there’s zeroes on the clock,” R.A. Long’s first-year coach said. “It’s always tough when you’re getting beat like we got beat tonight to continue to play hard but I’m proud of these girls for continuing to stick with it.”

R.A. Long kept the game relatively close in the first half thanks to a defensive effort that kept Tumwater off their regular pace. Still, the Jills were doubled up in each quarter and trailed 30-15 at halftime.

The T-Birds came out of the locker room ready to get some separation in the third quarter and did just that by putting up 31 points.

“They’re really special defensively. They cover the full court. They pressure. They play physical. They stay connected. They’re on the same page, so they really generate a lot of offense from their defense,” Randall said. “I think that’s what separates them from a lot of teams.”

Natalie Sumrok led Tumwater with a game-high 30 points.

The home team kept adding on in the fourth quarter, scoring 27 points even as they began to empty their bench. Their lead reached 40 points with 3:19 left in the contest to start the running clock.

Tumwater did all that scoring while hitting just two 3-pointers in the game. Kylie Waltermyer added 23 points for the T-Birds and Isabella Lund scored 15 more.

Miranda Lomax was the leading scorer for R.A. Long with 27 points, including five 3-pointers. Lomax scored 12 of those points and sank three of those long range attempts in the third quarter alone.

Jayla Cox added eight points for the Jills in the loss.

After the loss to the state’s top ranked team Randall made sure to maintain the proper perspective even as his players were taking the loss to heart. The Jills’ coach knows that tomorrow is another day, and it’s another day that their season is alive.

“Same thing that we always say; one game at a time,” Randall said. “Come out, try to execute our game plan. Play hard for a full 32 and let the chips fall where they may.”

R.A. Long will drop to the bottom side of the bracket to face Aberdeen on Monday in a loser-out contest.

