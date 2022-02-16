2A Girls District Basketball: R.A. Long’s uphill battle hits a wall against W.F. West

TUMWATER — The Lumberjills had their hearts set on playing another game. After an inspired playoff run that started before the playoffs even began it was hard to imagine the end.

But on Wednesday in an annexed portion of Olympia farm country R.A. Long ran out of juice in a 52-31 loss to W.F. West that brought a season to remember to a close.

Just three weeks ago the Jills were on the brink of the playoff picture in the 2A Greater St. Helens League, but seven wins in their last eight league games pushed them into the picture and beyond the pigtail contest, sitting solidly in fourth place to set their course for Districts. It was as improbable as it was real, and the Jills will have those games to remember.

The final ten minutes of their season, though, is a portion they'd’ just as soon forget.

After falling behind 24-10 at the half R.A. Long came out of the locker room reinvigorated and ready to make one last run. And run they did, trimming a 15 point deficit early in the third quarter into just a six point hole with 3:40 left in the frame.

First Breyelle Box knocked down a long two-pointer from near the corner. Then Jaylay Clark finished the back end of an and-one bucket in the paint before Miranda Lomax cashed a pair of free throws to cut the Bearcats’ lead to 26-20.

Even when W.F. West’s Lexi Roberts knocked down a three-pointer on the next trip down the court the Jills were unfazed, with Lomax returning fire from long range to bring RAL back within six points with a little over two minutes left in the third.

The genesis behind that second half spark was no mystery to R.A. Long coach Kyle Randall.

“Just getting back to our identity. I felt like we weren’t playing hard and we weren’t playing with urgency in the first half so we just wanted to come out and amp it up in the third quarter,” Randall said. “I feel like they did that. They responded well. Coming back from 14 down against a team like W.F. West is hard to do, so to cut it to six was great.”

Unfortunately for the red and black crew, that was the end of the good news on the night. From that point W.F. West, the number two seed from the Evergreen Conference and third ranked team in the state, went on a 23-8 run to close the game out in decisive fashion.

In their opening round contest the Lumberjills lost to Tumwater, the No. 1 ranked team in the state. After a bounce back victory over Aberdeen on Monday, a win over the Bearcats would have sent R.A. Long to the Regional round of the state tournament.

As it happened, a loss brought their season to an unceremonious close instead.

“We just couldn’t get over the hump,” Randall said. “I think their length really affected us. We haven’t seen length like that all season. They were a lot more physical than what we thought and what we anticipated so they were ready for us and we just didn’t have it tonight. Sometimes that happens in basketball.”

Drea Brumfield was the driving force for the W.F. West offense, pouring in 21 points and scoring nearly every time she managed to get the ball within 15 feet of the basket. Kyla McCallum was just off of a double-double, dominating the glass from jump to buzzer while scoring eight points.

The rest of the damage to the Jills’ cause came via rebounds and turnovers. The former they had too few and the latter of which they had too many.

Miranda Lomax scored a team-high 18 points in her final game sporting Lumberjills shorts. Fellow senior Jayla Clark added seven points while working hard to hold her ground against a sizable set of Bearcats.

“She’s had a great career over four years but this year she really improved as a point guard. She started to trust her teammates and elevate their play,” Randall said. “I’m glad that they both took on the challenge. I challenged them both and they both took on that leadership role and were vocal and tried to guide the younger players.”

Jadyn Terry didn’t wind up in the scoring column for RAL in the swan song of her junior season, but she led the Jills in rebounds and showed a nose for the ball even while giving up several inches to the average Bearcat. Next season she’ll be back in red and black as the team’s likely leader on the court while sharing scoring duties with junior-to-be Breyelle Box.

“She’s been that consistent presence for us in the paint,” Randall said of Terry. “She’s grown so much, just her ability to be a playmaker and getting a little more aggressive to score too, but she’s always been our rebounder for us. It was nice to see her do it against some height tonight.”

