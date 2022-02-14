2A Girls District Basketball: R.A. Long breezes by Aberdeen to stay alive

WOODLAND — R.A. Long had to create its own energy in a relatively empty gym in Woodland to keep its season alive, downing Aberdeen 58-39 in an elimination game in the 2A District IV Tournament on Monday night.

The Lumberjills, fresh off a 37-point loss to Tumwater on Friday, needed to bounce back in a big way against the Bobcats.

“That’s a tough loss, it’s always tough when you lose by that much,” R.A. Long coach Kyle Randall said. “Tumwater’s a good team so give them credit. But we wanted to get back to our brand of basketball and I think we did that tonight.”

The Jills got things done on defense early on, holding the Bobcats scoreless across the final four minutes of the first quarter to take a 19-9 lead. Many of their buckets on the offensive end came as a result of steals and other forced turnovers.

“We kind of got some easy baskets in transition,” Randall said. “We were active defensively, so it was good to get back on the winning side.”

The Jills found even more separation in the second quarter by holding Aberdeen to just six points as part of a 23-6 run stemming back to the end of the first quarter.

Miranda Lomax capped the run with back-to-back threes to wind down the half, almost adding a third as her buzzer beater from just past half court bounced off the backboard and the front of the rim before falling back to the court.

Lomax said the hot start was the Jills doing exactly what Randall had hoped — playing their brand of basketball.

“We know how to play,” Lomax said. “We know what we’re doing. It wasn’t hard to bounce back I would say. It really did suck having that big of a loss, but I think we bounced back pretty well.”

The Jills’ pace slowed down in the second half with their big lead, but they kept enough of a cushion to clear the benches in the fourth quarter and give younger players some playoff experience.

Lomax finished with a game-high 23 points, 15 of which came in the first half. Jayla Clark added 11 points and played a vital role on the boards. Kendra Chapin tacked on eight and Jadyn Terry and Gracelyn House both added six points for the Lumberjills.

Chapin and House’s shot-making is something that Randall was happy to see and hopes can continue as the Jills continue to fight for their season in the district tournament.

“We need that,” Randall said. “We need more of that making open shots. So I’m glad to see them get a few to go down and we’ll try to keep it going.”

The Lumberjills’ bench was the loudest part of the gym at Woodland for most of the night as they continued to cheer on their teammates well into the fourth quarter when the reserves had entered the game and the score was no longer in doubt.

“It just shows how close knit of a group we are,” Randall said. “Everybody is cheering for each other’s success. We don’t care who gets the glory, we just want the win at the end. Everybody has a role and everybody’s role is important. So our girls just want to cheer on each other.”

Lomax felt the difference of the quiet gym, and despite the bench energy, she feels they could’ve reflected more of it on the floor.

“I think our energy tonight could have been a little higher honestly, but I don’t think it was terrible,” she said. “I think it was a little weird not playing any home games, there wasn’t really a crowd. Just that change was a little different.”

R.A. Long now sits one win away from qualifying for the Regional round of the state tournament. They’ll have to go through W.F. West on Wednesday if they want to keep their season alive for another week. On Monday, the Bearcats lost to Hudson's Bay 33-30.

“One thing that we talked about before this game was there are no more games on our schedule after this,” Randall said. “They have to be earned to get another game on our schedule. Our goal is to just keep adding games.”

