2A Girls District Basketball: Mark Morris' season comes to end with loss to Hockinson

WOODLAND — The Mark Morris girls basketball team did a whole lot of what it wanted to do, but couldn’t pull off enough of a run late in a 56-52 loss to Hockinson to bring the Monarchs’ 2021-22 season to an end at the 2A District IV Tournament.

“You put so much hard work, energy, and effort into a season, and it’s never fun to watch it end no matter how well you thought you played or how close you were to reaching your goals,” MM coach Sean Atkins said. “It’s always a little bit somber. The seniors are sad, it’s their last time putting on the baby blue, red, and white.”

The last time Mark Morris played Hockinson, the Hawks rode out big winners by driving into the lane and cleaning up on the offensive glass. After a day of preparing to control those areas specifically, the Monarchs succeeded — and Hockinson went out and nailed 10 three-pointers.

By the beginning of the second quarter, Hockinson had a slim lead, and Mark Morris, through a combination of turnovers and missed layups, couldn’t get it closer than arms’ length.

That set the Hawks for a run, and the designated visitors did just that with halftime looming, going on a 6-0 streak in the final 50 seconds to turn a close one into a 13-point game at the break.

“I did like what we were doing,” Atkins said. “We were executing our plan pretty well. It’s just frustrating because they hit so many threes.”

That put the Monarchs behind the eight ball and needing to string some runs together in the second half. And while they did manage a few — cutting the gap to seven going into the fourth and just three with 13 second left — they simply ran out of time late.

When MM was going right, it was operating through the high post against an undersized Hockinson side that couldn’t do much to stop it.

“Our whole game plan was to play through (Emma) Fisher and (Charlie) Blain tonight and get them into the paint,” Atkins said. “They’re aggressive, so if we got it into the paint, they’d all suck in and we could kick it out. That’s how we had so many open threes.”

Fisher put up 12 points of her own, brought down eight rebounds, and also dished out four assists. The Monarchs hit eight 3-pointers on the night, and nearly all of those came off of passes from the post.

Blain, who only played a couple of minutes in the first half, entered for the homestretch at the end of the third quarter and instantly took command of the glass, coming away with five rebounds.

“She came in and just started attacking the rebounds,” Atkins said. “We talk about attacking, and she’s probably one of best at going and attacking those rebounds instead of sitting there waiting for them.”

Isabella Merzoian led the Monarchs with 15 points. Brooklyn Schlecht had nine, Hallie Watson added six, and Blain and Madison Noel each put up five.

After a Merzoian 3-pointer right off the bat in the fourth narrowed the deficit to four points, MM kept Hockinson off the board for three and a half minutes, but just couldn’t do anything with the stops, not scoring again until the 1:35 mark. The Hawks let the Monarchs stay in it with missed free throws, but hit just enough late to seal it away.

Mark Morris will graduate four seniors — Peyton Blondin, Erica Snyder, Taylor Wilkinson, and McKenna Longtain — but is set to return all five of its starters and multiple other pieces to its core. And according to Atkins, the Monarchs aren’t going to wait around to start the preparation process for 2022-23.

“They all play multiple sports, they all go do other stuff, but if they don’t like this feeling and they want to keep moving on, they need to improve,” he said. “They’re going to have a little team meeting in the next couple of days I believe. We’ll see what they come up with and try to identify a plan for each individual kid for what they should work on this summer and how we’re going to work on it.”

