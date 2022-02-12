2A Girls District Basketball: Mark Morris can’t catch Hudson’s Bay

VANCOUVER — Mark Morris had the tough task of taking down No. 3 Hudson’s Bay on Friday night to open the 2A District IV Tournament. But like both regular season matchups with the 2A Greater St. Helens League’s top seed, the Monarchs didn’t have enough firepower to drop the Eagles, losing 70-42.

The Eagles took a 19-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Monarchs managed to hold the deficit around that mark into the second half until the Eagles finally managed to break the dam.

“We hung around the 10-point mark until midway through the third. Then Hudson's Bay showed why they are the number three team in the state,” MM coach Sean Atkins said. “They crashed the offensive glass on us and had several put backs that hurt us.”

The Eagles extended their lead to 17 entering the fourth where they added to it, holding MM to just seven points in the final period.

Isabella Merzoian willed the Monarchs into the game early. She scored all eight points for the Monarchs in the first quarter as well as the first five in the second to give MM a fighting chance. Merzoian went on to score a game-high 24 points while also grabbing six rebounds on a night where she was clearly MM’s most viable scoring threat.

Madi Noel snuck into the paint to grab 10 rebounds and also dished out three assists. Emma Fisher finished with six points and four assists for MM.

Hudson’s Bay’s Mahaila Harrison and Paytin Ballard combined for 34 points for the Eagles. Harrison had a team-high 19.

Mark Morris will keep putting one foot in front of the other as they move over to the other side of the bracket. They’ll take on another familiar conference foe in Hockinson on Monday at Woodland High School in a win-or-go-home game. The Monarchs split the regular season series with the Hawks, and whoever takes the rubber match will keep their dreams of reaching the state tournament alive.

