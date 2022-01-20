2A Girls Basketball: Woodland storms Fort Vancouver, Flanagan earns 400th win

VANCOUVER — Woodland girls basketball coach Glen Flanagan is the newest member of the 400-win coaches club in Washington after the Beavers got the best of Fort Vancouver by a score of 50-22 in 2A Greater St. Helens League play on Thursday.

“I think I feel old. That just means I’ve been coaching for a long time is what it means,” Flanagan said. “It took a little longer to get this last one than the first one.”

The Beavers have been hampered by delays caused by COVID-19 protocols more than most teams this season and their game against the Trappers represented Woodland’s first game in longer than a week.

“It was a really ugly game,” Flanagan said. “We did play pretty good defense but it’s just frustrating because we should have had a lot more points. We were only 8-of-37 from the free throw line. It was just one of those games.”

Meanwhile, Woodland held the Fort offense under eight points in every quarter. Evelyn Cruz led the Trappers with seven points.

Riley Stading led Woodland with a 12-point, 13-rebound double-double. She added four steals for good measure. Emily Hughes added six points, 11 rebounds and four steals.

Emily Hughes and Abbie Huston notched six points each in the win.

After 24 years at the helm of the Woodland girls’ program, Flanagan had one secret for those who’ve wondered what the key is to sustaining a high school job for that long.

“I enjoy what I do,” Flanagan said.

Woodland (4-6, 3-4 league) is set to host Mark Morris on Monday to kick start a four game week.

