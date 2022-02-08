2A Girls Basketball: Woodland slips late against Ridgefield in season finale

WOODLAND — The Woodland girls basketball team ran out of steam against the Spudders on Monday, falling 48-43 in the 2A Greater St. Helens League game that was also the season finale for both teams.

The Beavers battled Ridgefield tough in the first half and with the help of a balanced scoring sheet they took a 29-28 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Ella Lindsay led Woodland with nine points and nine rebounds. Sydney George added eight points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists.

The going got rough for the home team after the intermission, though, with the Beavers putting up just 14 points the rest of the way. Ridgefield took a four point lead after the third quarter and added one more to their final advantage down the stretch.

Kylie Andrews scored a game-high 23 points for the Spudders.

Addi Stading scored seven points with seven rebounds and four steals for Woodland. Abigail Huston added seven points in the season-ending loss.

