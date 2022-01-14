2A Girls Basketball: Shorthanded Mark Morris falls to Hudson's Bay

VANCOUVER — Missing more than a handful of key players, the Mark Morris girls basketball team had a tough time hanging with Hudson’s Bay in a 55-36 loss.

“We played shorthanded tonight but put up a tough fight,” coach Sean Atkins said.

Isabella Merzoian put up 15 points to lead the Monarchs, hitting two 3-pointers and going 5 for 7 on free throws. Erica Snyder added nine points in what Atkins called “her best shooting performance of the season.”

Brooklyn Schlecht, back after her own absence, filled the stat sheet with five points, five rebounds, and five assists.

Hudson's Bay opened up a double-digit lead early, leaving the first quarter with a 23-13 advantage. The gap grew to 15 points after two quarters after Mark Morris managed just three points in a quiet second.

Come the second half, the Monarchs played things a lot closer, with the Eagles winning both of the latter quarters by just two points.

Mark Morris (4-5) is set to take part in LCC’s Martin Luther King Jr. Basketball Tribute on Monday, facing off against W.F. West.

