2A Girls Basketball Roundup: Woodland scares up a win at Washougal

WASHOUGAL — Woodland made things interesting on the road, Wednesday, when it allowed the Panthers to double their offensive output in the first quarter only to storm back for a 39-34 victory in 2A Great St. Helens League girls basketball play.

Washougal chiseled out a 16-8 lead in the first quarter, but that only seemed to whack the proverbial hornets nest while giving the Beavers a discernible goal to shoot for.

“We just chipped away at it the whole game by getting to the rim and the free throw line,” Woodland coach Glen Flanagan said. “Our main focus was to take away Chloe Johnson. Sydney George and Addi Stading took turns guarding her and did a great job , holding her to three points on the night.”

George wound up with a pair of fouls at the start of the fourth quarter that ended her night while the Beavers still trailed by five points, but the rest of the Woodland roster was game to finish the mission. The Beavers held Washougal to just four points over the final eight minutes.

“Lucy Sams and Kenzi Bunger took up the slack and we kept up the defensive pressure and got to the line in the fourth enough to get tied with around two minutes to go,” Flanagan noted.

With time running short Kenzi Bunger drilled a deep three-pointer to break a tie and Addi Stading knocked down seven of her nine free throw attempts down the stretch to put the Panthers to bed.

Addi Stading finished with a team-high 13 points while getting to the free throw line 15 times and notching three steals. Riley Stading added six points with five rebounds, while Ella Lindsay notched five points with six rebounds in the win.

Woodland (6-4, 3-2) will play at R.A. Long on Friday starting at 7 p.m.

Jills go quiet down by the River

VANCOUVER — R.A. Long managed just five points over the second and third quarters during a 53-18 loss to Columbia River on Wednesday in 2A GSHL action.

The Lumberjills did their best to hang with the Rapids out of the chute, notching seven first quarter points. Grace House led R.A. Long with 11 points and five rebounds in the contest.

However, a three point effort in the second quarter left the visitors behind 32-10 at the intermission.

Emma Iniguez led the Rapids with a game-high 15 points.

Things didn’t improve after the halftime talk, in fact they got worse on the offensive end as the Jills lost the third quarter 14-2.

Breyell Box added seven points, six rebounds and three steals for the Lumberjills.

R.A. Long (0-6, 0-5) will host Woodland on Friday at 7 p.m.