2A Girls Basketball Roundup: R.A. Long shows growth in win over Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — After taking control early, R.A. Long needed a late-game push to beat Ridgefield 50-42 in a 2A Greater St. Helens League matchup on Wednesday night.

“It was one of those grind-it-out games for sure,” RAL coach Kyle Randall said.

The Lumberjills showed strong spurts in the first half and built a 26-14 lead entering the third quarter. But that's when the Spudders began to shift a healthy dose of their attention to RAL's leading scorer Miranda Lomax.

“They started trapping Miranda and triple-teaming Miranda and made the game kind of ugly,” Randall said.

The Spudders climbed all the way back to take the lead early in the fourth, prompting Randall to make a call to action to his squad.

“We called a timeout and I just told them that we’re going to win this game,” Randall said. “I believed that and I believe in this team. I needed them to go out there and believe it and then go prove it.”

The Jills answered Randall’s call. Lomax and Kathryn Chapin both knocked down crucial three-pointers down the stretch, helping R.A. Long spark a run to close out the league win.

“We had to fight through adversity this game and I liked our response to it,” Randall said. “We didn’t fold, we just kept our composure and kept playing one game at a time.

“We made plays when we needed to make plays. We got stops when we needed, too.”

Lomax paired with Jayla Clark to lead the Jills in scoring with 14 points apiece. Lomax also led the RAL passing game, notching four assists as she fended off a mash of Spudders defenders for the majority of the night.

“Even after getting double-teamed and triple-teamed all night, she still had enough endurance and stamina to push through and make plays when we needed her most,” Randall said of Lomax.

Clark also paired with Jadyn Terry in the paint to make a prominent impact on the boards. They got even better once they adjusted to the refs allowing players to battle through contact.

“We had to fight through a lot of physical play…but our girls were unbothered and unfazed by it and still played through,” Randall said.

The win is a prime example of just how far the Jills have come this season. When an opponent erases a deficit to take the lead and the momentum, especially late in the game, it can be easy for them to run away with a win. But the Jills didn’t let that happen at this late juncture of the regular season.

“It was definitely a game where I felt that if we were our old selves like how we were at the beginning of the season, we probably would have lost that game,” Randall said. “But the growth that we’ve had and the confidence that we’re playing with now, I just think that the girls showed tremendous heart and fight.”

With the win, the Jills swept the league series against the Spudders, having to fight through a hostile environment to complete the sweep.

“It’s always good to get a league win, especially on the road,” Randall said. “It was a pretty intense environment. Their student section was pretty rowdy, so it’s always good to get a win in environments like that.”

R.A. Long (6-6, 5-5 league) is scheduled to be back on the road Friday against Columbia River.

Monarchs throttle Fort

The Monarchs took care of business in a hurry during a 59-19 win over Fort Vancouver in a 2A GSHL girls basketball game that wasn’t in doubt for very long.

The Monarchs jumped in front by more than 20 points in the first quarter, breaking off on a 25-4 run thanks to some hot shooting from three-point range. Brooklyn Schlecht helped fuel the start with two 3's in the opening quarter.

Then MM kept rolling with an 17-8 second quarter to take a 42-12 lead at the half, essentially putting the game away in time to talk about it over the break.

“We started off with hot three-point shooting and never looked back,” MM coach Sean Atkins said.

McKenna Longtain knocked down four 3-pointers on the game to lead the Monarchs with 12 points. Schlecht added 11 points and exhibited “steady point guard play” throughout the game.

The Monarchs moved the ball around as eight different players made more than one shot on the night.

“As a team we played very unselfishly with 10 different players recording at least one assist, with 11 different players recording at least one steal as well,” Atkins said. “All around a good effort from our squad.”

Mark Morris (8-6, 6-4 league) was back to work at Hockinson on Thursday.

Hawks pull away from Woodland

WOODLAND — The Woodland girls basketball team couldn’t catch Hockinson after the Hawks broke away from the Beavers in the middle of the game on their way to a 60-36 win in a 2A GSHL matchup on Wednesday.

The Hawks built their lead by outscoring the Beavers 20-11 in the second quarter and 17-10 in the third. That 20-point lead was too much for Woodland to overcome in a single quarter.

Riley Stading led Woodland’s offense with eight points while Ella Lindsay added seven and Emily Hughes chipped in six.

Abbie Chappelle and Gracie Brammer combined for 34 points for the Hawks. Chappelle led all scorers with 19 points and Brammer tacked on 14.

Woodland (3-10, 2-8 league) was back on their home floor against Hudson’s Bay on Thursday.

