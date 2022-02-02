2A Girls Basketball Roundup: R.A. Long routs Fort Vancouver

R.A. Long cruised to a big win over Fort Vancouver on Tuesday night as the Lumberjills’ offense found its groove on the way to a 61-17 rout of the Trappers in 2A Greater St. Helens League play.

The Jills’ defense held the Trappers to just seven points in the first half as the offense rolled to a 31-7 lead by the break. RAL’s 3-point shooting helped them break off some big runs as they knocked down five threes in the first half. Miranda Lomax led the shooting barrage with three makes from deep in the first quarter alone.

The Lumberjills came out of the break and broke off a 17-6 run to take a 35-point lead after three quarters.

Miranda Lomax led the Lumberjills with 23 points on the night. Kendra Chapin tacked on nine points, Breyelle Box added seven and Kathryn Chapin tacked on six.

R.A. Long (8-7, 7-6 league) has locked up the fifth spot in the 2A GSHL with a few games left to play this season. They’ll turn around and take on Fort Vancouver again on Thursday on the road to complete the season series with the Trappers.

Ridgefield rolls over Woodland

RIDGEFIELD — Woodland couldn’t keep up with Ridgefield’s high-powered offense on Tuesday night as the Spudders took down the Beavers 62-36 in 2A GSHL play.

Ridgefield’s offense was strong throughout the night, posting 15 or more points in all but the second quarter. On the other side, the Beavers were held to single digits in the first three quarters as the Spudders built their lead.

After falling behind 17-8 after the first, Woodland held the Spudders to nine points in the second to stay within striking distance, trailing 26-15 at the half.

The Spudders took control for good in the third quarter, breaking off a 20-8 run to push their lead out of reach at 23 points.

Riley Stading and Sophia Speranza both led the Beavers with 11 points apiece and Emily Hughes led Woodland with 11 rebounds.

Ridgefield’s Kelli Krsul led all scorers with 13 points.

Ridgefield (3-14, 1-12 league) will be on the road at Hudson’s Bay on Thursday.

