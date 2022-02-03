2A Girls Basketball Roundup: R.A. Long breezes past Fort Vancouver

VANCOUVER — R.A. Long picked up its second win over Fort Vancouver this week and picked up a 2A Greater St. Helens League win in dominant fashion again, dropping the Trappers 68-26.

“It was a good win still,” RAL coach Kyle Randall said. “Even though it was lopsided, Fort Vancouver played hard. Our girls played hard and I thought it was one of our better games of sharing the basketball.”

R.A. Long’s big win was led by seniors Miranda Lomax and Jayla Clark, who have been instrumental in putting the Lumberjills into the District playoff picture.

Lomax and Clark were both in rhythm early. Lomax dropped 11 points on three 3-pointers in the opening quarter on her way to a 17-point first half. Where she knocked down five threes in total on her way to posting a team-high 23 points in a game where she got some well-deserved rest as the game progressed.

Clark tacked on six points in the first quarter and added another eight in the second half on her way to scoring 14 for the Jills

“I was really impressed with Jayla Clark,” Randall said. “She was a beast on the boards. We didn’t really go to her and seek her out, she just played and got herself in the right spots at the right time for offensive rebounds and putbacks.”

Clark also moved well without the ball as RAL guards drove to the hoop to be in a prime spot for dump-off passes.

“Her growth and improvement since the beginning of the season, she’s come a long way,” Randall said. “Gaining confidence and it’s coming at the right time because she looked really good tonight.”

R.A. Long (9-6, 8-5 league) still sits in the fifth spot in the 2A GSHL, but they can improve their seeding for the District tournament with some big league games left to play. Up next they have their sights set on a Saturday home matchup with Hockinson before taking on Mark Morris on Monday.

“Our goals are to win these last two games of the season,” Randall said. “We want to make a push through the playoffs, we feel that we’ll be a dangerous team in the playoffs with our athleticism and our ability to score in transition.”

Slow start dooms Monarchs

WASHOUGAL — Mark Morris struggled to handle Washougal’s press in the early parts of Thursday’s 2A GSHL showdown and couldn’t recover in a 59-39 loss.

The Monarchs were held to just four points in the first quarter on two made shots as the Panthers put up 18 points on the other end of the floor.

“We struggled in the first quarter with their pressure which lead to a quick lead for them,” MM coach Sean Atkins said.

The Monarchs began to settle in after the opening quarter, putting up eight points in the second before adding 13 in the third and 14 in the fourth, but they were never able to make up any ground as the Panthers kept up their scoring pace.

“Quarters two through four we competed much more physically and held our own but Washougal is way too good of a team to give 14-point lead to in the first quarter,” Atkins said.

Isabella Merzoian led the Monarchs with 12 points and added two steals and two assists. Charlie Blain added nine points and six rebounds and Emma Fisher tacked on seven points.

Despite the loss, Mark Morris (11-7, 9-5 league) still has some positives to carry with them as they look ahead to a showdown with R.A. Long on Monday at The Lumberdome.

“The game had a playoff-like intensity which I believe was beneficial for both teams heading into important Monday games,” Atkins said.

