2A Girls Basketball roundup: Monarchs and Jills knocked out of playoffs, settle for grudge match

BRUSH PRAIRIE — Mark Morris went on the road for the opening round of the 2A Greater St. Helens League playoffs on Monday, but the Monarchs walked away empty handed in a 65-28 loss to the Hawks.
The Monarchs stumbled out of the gate with just four points in the first quarter, falling behind 17-4. MM bounced back in the second with 11 points, but the Hawks kept churning and continued to build their lead to take a 31-15 advantage at halftime.
Meanwhile, the Monarchs failed to take advantage of their early scoring opportunities.
“We played a much better first half than the score said but we missed lots of bunnies around the basket,” MM coach Sean Atkins said.
The Hawks just kept rolling in the second half as they put together their best quarter in the third with 19 points and followed it up with 15 in the fourth. The Monarchs couldn’t manage to put together a double-digit effort in the third or fourth and fell further behind leading to a comfortable win for Hockinson.
Emma Fisher led the Monarchs with eight points on the offensive end.
“Emma Fisher worked hard on the glass and running the floor to get easy baskets and lead our team in a much improved rebounding effort from Friday,” Atkins said.
Addie Chappelle led all scorers with 17 points for Hockinson and Gracie Brammer and Ellie Ritter each finished with 13 for the Hawks.
Although they are eliminated from contention for the District Tournament, the Monarchs still have a shot at some revenge as they play R.A. Long in the consolation round at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, at R.A. Long High School.
Spuds dismantle short staffed Jills to open playoffs
R.A. Long has been searching for a new identity since it lost two prominent post players — Bobbi Clark and Jayla Clark — to injuries a few games ago. Their new identity was simple, keep giving the ball to leading scorer Miranda Lomax. But with Lomax out of town visiting prospective college basketball programs on Monday, the Jills’ identity was missing and it was evident in a 60-20 loss to Ridgefield in the opening round of the 2A Greater St. Helen’s League District Tournament.
“With three starters missing from our starting lineup, it was difficult to find a cohesive unit that could handle the pressure from the Spudders,” RAL coach Jan Karnoski said.
The Jills couldn’t find their rhythm or a viable scorer and ballhandler to fill the void left by Lomax. RAL sputtered from the start with just two points in the opening quarter. Although they would improve, it began a trend as the Jills never managed to put together a double-digit scoring effort across all four quarters.
“Ridgefield pressed relentlessly and we weren't able to handle the pressure,” Karnoski said.
Ridgefield was also slow to start, but they rattled off 22 points in the second quarter to take a commanding 31-9 lead at the break. The Spudders doubled down on that lead with high scoring totals in the second half to bury the undermanned Jills.
Without Lomax’ experience with the ball in her hands, the Jills surrendered 35 turnovers on the night. Kendra Chapin led R.A. Long on offense with five points while her sister Kathryn added four.
Grace Goode was the game’s leading scorer with 13 points for the Spudders.
R.A. Long (8-5) can still end its season on a high note as they host rival Mark Morris in a consolation game at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, at The Lumberdome.