2A Girls Basketball roundup: Monarchs and Jills knocked out of playoffs, settle for grudge match

BRUSH PRAIRIE — Mark Morris went on the road for the opening round of the 2A Greater St. Helens League playoffs on Monday, but the Monarchs walked away empty handed in a 65-28 loss to the Hawks.

The Monarchs stumbled out of the gate with just four points in the first quarter, falling behind 17-4. MM bounced back in the second with 11 points, but the Hawks kept churning and continued to build their lead to take a 31-15 advantage at halftime.

Meanwhile, the Monarchs failed to take advantage of their early scoring opportunities.

“We played a much better first half than the score said but we missed lots of bunnies around the basket,” MM coach Sean Atkins said.

The Hawks just kept rolling in the second half as they put together their best quarter in the third with 19 points and followed it up with 15 in the fourth. The Monarchs couldn’t manage to put together a double-digit effort in the third or fourth and fell further behind leading to a comfortable win for Hockinson.

Emma Fisher led the Monarchs with eight points on the offensive end.

“Emma Fisher worked hard on the glass and running the floor to get easy baskets and lead our team in a much improved rebounding effort from Friday,” Atkins said.