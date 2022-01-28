2A Girls Basketball Roundup: Mark Morris squeezes past Hockinson

Mark Morris survived a late push from Hockinson to pick up a 35-32 win and some breathing room in the standings in 2A Greater St. Helens League play on Thursday night.

It was an absolute war tonight,” MM coach Sean Atkins said. “Hockinson is a senior-driven physical group and we matched the intensity.”

Neither team was able to find a strong shooting rhythm, which Atkins attributed to “great defense on both sides.” The Monarchs managed to knock down 13-of-25 two-pointers, but were ice cold from range, connecting on just 2-of-20 threes on the night.

On the other side of the floor the Monarchs held the Hawks to just 10 makes on 54 shots for a 19% mark from the field.

Both offenses looked promising early as the Hawks led 14-13 after a quarter, but defense took control in the second as MM outscored Hockinson just 4-3 to tie the game at 17-all at the break.

Mark Morris looked poised to take over out of the half, breaking off a 13-6 run, but Hockinson climbed all the way back and nearly took the game. Charlie Blain helped seal MM’s win as she grabbed her 21st rebound of the game off a one-and-one and got fouled with 13 seconds left. Blain nailed 1-of-2 free throws to put the Monarchs up three and the Hawks couldn’t answer.

“It felt like from the second quarter on every defensive rebound was her,” Atkins said of Blains work on the boards.

Blain added four points to go along with her 21 rebounds while Emma Fisher and Isabella Merzoian both led MM with eight points. Fisher also tallied nine rebounds for the Monarchs.

The win drew Mark Morris (9-6, 7-4 league) within a half game of Hockinson for third place in the 2A GSHL. The Monarchs have a date with R.A. Long at home on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Hudson’s Bay drops Woodland

WOODLAND — The Woodland girls basketball team went cold from the field in a 56-23 loss to Hudson’s Bay on Thursday in a 2A GSHL matchup.

The Beavers put up 12 points in the first quarter and trailed by just a point, but they wouldn’t match that scoring total across the remaining three quarters combined as the Beavers were held to two points in both the second and third quarters.

The Eagles remained consistent and continued to build on their lead while the Beavers attempted to work through their struggles.

Riley Stading led the Beavers with nine points and Addi Stading added eight. Emily Hughes grabbed nine boards for the Beavers and Sydney George totaled six steals on the game.

Woodland (3-11, 2-9 league) had a quick turnaround and travelled to take on Washougal on Friday.

