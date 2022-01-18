2A Girls Basketball Roundup: Mark Morris grits out road victory at Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — It wasn’t the prettiest offensive showing, especially early, but the Mark Morris girls basketball team just enough when it had the ball to earn its defense effort a deserved result, downing Ridgefield 41-36.

“On a night where we didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, our defense really stepped up to cause a bunch of turnovers,” MM coach Sean Atkins said.

The Monarchs only managed 13 points in the first half — seven in the first quarter and six in the second. But they turned it on out of halftime to match that output in the third quarter alone, sparked by two 3-pointers and eight points from Brooklyn Schlecht, and kept it going in the fourth.

Meanwhile, the MM defense made its stand in the second half, holding its hosts to 10 points in the fourth quarter and just six in the fourth.

“Charlie Blain, Erica Snyder, and Emma Fisher did a great job of contesting shots at the rim and getting steals, so it allowed our guards to really pressure their guards,” Atkins said.

Schlecht was the main beneficiary from the key play down low, racking up four steals on the perimeter to go along with 13 points and five assists on her final line.

Emma Fisher led Monarchs with 14 points, six of which came in the final quarter. Hallie Watson had seven, of which five came in the fourth.

Charlie Blain shared the team lead on rebounds with Fisher with eight, and also scored five points.

The win keeps Mark Morris in fifth in the 2A GSHL, solidly in the middle of the league standings. The Monarchs (5-6) will face up to fourth-place Columbia River at home on Thursday.

Big quarter lifts Washougal over R.A. Long

WASHOUGAL — For all but the second quarter it was a dog fight between R.A. Long and Washougal during Tuesday’s 2A Greater St. Helens League matchup. Without it, the Lumberjills would have held a 46-43 advantage. But they all count and the Panthers outscored the Jills 26-12 in the second quarter to down R.A. Long 69-58.

RAL used just six players out of the seven that they had available due to protocols, but fortunately the Jills still had their main starters intact on Tuesday.

“We really didn’t have to make too many adjustments,” RAL coach Kyle Randall said. “We just really had to rely on players to play bigger minutes than normal.”

The Jills weren’t making excuses and they jumped out to a 19-12 lead after a quarter, led by Breyelle Box, who scored nine of her 12 points in the opening quarter.

“She stepped up big for us…she started the game off really strong and got us going early,” Randall said.

But that second quarter loomed, and Washougal’s Jaiden Bea took control of the game after coming off the bench.

“She took over in the second quarter and started hitting some shots,” Randall said. “She came in and she was lighting it up.”

Bea finished the game with 32 points to lead all scorers and had 13 in the second to spark the Panthers’ run as the Jills opted for a zone defense to try and keep legs fresh with so few available.

After the break R.A. Long came out and kept pace with the Panthers in the second half, but they could never threaten Washougal’s lead.

Miranda Lomax led the way for RAL with 23 points and Jayla Clark joined Lomax and Box in double digits with 11 points.

The Jills entered the game after a week off and minimal practice time as players were forced into quarantines, but they weren’t making excuses.

“Our motto coming into it was ‘nobody cares,’ every team is affected by this,” Randall said.

The no-excuses Jills may have ran out of energy with just six players, but they never said die and made a run at the Panthers without their full roster.

“I was glad to see how hard they fought,” Randall said. “They definitely got tired, it’s hard not to get tired when you have girls playing 32 minutes and they’re not used to playing that whether they are in shape or not.”

R.A. Long (3-5) will get back to the Lumberdome against Ridgefield on Friday.

