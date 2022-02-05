2A Girls Basketball Roundup: Lomax scores 1,000th point, R.A. Long rolls Hockinson

The R.A. Long girls basketball team’s 71-48 win over Hockinson on Saturday was a shining example of just how far the Lumberjills have come this season.

In their first matchup with the Hawks, the Jills lost a tough road matchup 39-36, but RAL imposed its will and picked up a big 2A Greater St. Helens League win in the process.

“Their growth and improvement since the last time we saw Hockinson has been great,” RAL coach Kyle Randall said. “The girls are working really hard, putting a lot of time in and the results are showing.”

Miranda Lomax led the Jills with a game-high 30 points and scored the 1,000th point of her career in the first quarter.

“She had it going early,” Randall said. “There was a lot of positive vibes in the gym for her because it was the game that she got the 1K point mark.”

The game took a brief pause to recognize Lomax’s achievement and she and her team celebrated the milestone briefly before getting back to action. After Lomax’s fanfare, the Jills were reenergized and took control from that points.

“It was a good little thing to get us started,” Randall said. “The game was kind of back and forth and knotted up so when she got that it was kind of like getting that monkey off our back.”

Lomax’s play also picked up after hitting the mark as she could focus on the next goal of beating the Hawks.

“I think all of that good energy just bled into her play,” Randall said. “She was relaxed, she was having fun and she was taking great shots. She was getting our girls easy shots.”

Lomax finished the first quarter with 11 points and had the Jills tied with the Hawks at 15. Lomax upped her scoring total to 20 by halftime and had RAL on top 29-27 at the half.

The Jills took control of the game in the third quarter, breaking off on a 17-3 run that to take a 16-point lead entering the fourth.

The RAL offense broke free in the fourth to the tune of 24 points to close out the game in the fourth and seal the win.

Randall credited his team with putting the practice plan into action in the win.

“This was definitely the best that they’ve done at being able to translate what we talked about before the game into the game,” he said. “Everybody played their role and just did what they needed to do to make winning plays for us.”

Breyelle Box had a strong night opposite of Lomax with 15 points, nine of which came in the fourth quarter where Box went a perfect 4-for-4 from the field.

“I was super proud of her,” Randall said. “She didn’t have it going early, so at halftime we just told her to keep shooting because she was taking good shots and we trusted her because we know that she can make those shots.”

Kathryn Chapin added nine for the Jills, Jayla Clark tacked on eight and Jadyn Terry finished with seven.

Lomax’s milestone was a highlight of the win, but Randall hopes the younger players in the program can watch Lomax and see what can be accomplished with a little elbow grease.

“If you put the time in and really work on your game, you can have good results,” Randall said. “She has put enough time in to where she has turned herself into a college prospect. She’ll have the opportunity to play basketball beyond high school.

“I think that’s something everybody can do and you can apply it to more than basketball.”

R.A. Long’s (10-6, 9-5 league) win makes Monday night’s matchup with Mark Morris all the more important in determining the fourth and fifth seeds in the 2A GSHL for the District Tournament.

Beavers batten down the hatches against River

WOODLAND — The Woodland girls basketball team withstood a late charge by Columbia River on Saturday in order to pack away a 59-52 win in 2A GSHL action.

The Beavers put up 18 points in the first quarter and held a 31-22 lead at the half. The home team put up 18 more points in the fourth quarter as the teams began to fire away at will. The Rapids shaved two points off their deficit in the second half but the Beavers refused to concede any meaningful ground. Peyton Dukes led Columbia River with 16 points.

Abbie Huston shot 10-of-14 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter to hold the Rapids at bay. The Beavers knocked down 28-of-40 free throw attempts in the game.

Huston finished with 12 points and Emily Hughes posted a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Riley Stading scored a team-high 15 points. Sydney George added six points, six steals and four assists to the winning side and Abbie Stading chipped in 10.

Woodland was scheduled to wrap up their season at home against Ridgefield on Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.