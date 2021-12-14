2A Girls Basketball Roundup: Columbia River rushes back to sink Mark Morris

VANCOUVER — Mark Morris watched a fourth quarter lead evaporate, Tuesday, in a 38-35 loss to Columbia River in 2A Greater St. Helens League girls basketball happenings.

The Monarchs were led in scoring by Emma Fisher and Bella Merzoian with both players dropping in 13 points, but the rest of the roster struggled to find their mark on the night. The going was the roughest from long range where Mark Morris knocked down just two attempts all game.

“We really struggled shooting the ball from the three point line and foul line,” Mark Morris coach Sean Atkins said.

Even after scoring just six points in the second quarter the Monarchs still held a three point advantage heading into the fourth quarter. But another round of misfires led MM to repeat their paltry output from earlier in the game, dropping the frame 12-6 as the Rapids came back to win.

“Columbia River I felt like provided far more energy then our team for the game and hit a few tough long twos to pull ahead in the fourth quarter,” Atkins said.

With only four other players aside from the top scorers in the scoring column at all, Atkins was sure to point out what did go right for his team.

“Bella Merzoian played an aggressive second half and hit the only threes of the night for us,” Atkins noted. “Emma continued to be strong underneath and led our team in rebounds with eight.”

Mark Morris (2-4, 1-2 league) is set to host Woodland on Thursday before heading to Portland to play Fort Vancouver at the Moda Center on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Good seats are still available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.