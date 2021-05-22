2A Girls Basketball: Ridgefield puts the pressure on Mark Morris

Mark Morris had its hands full with Ridgefield’s press defense in a 39-27 loss that saw the Monarchs struggle to get the offense working in a 2A Greater St. Helen’s league matchup on Saturday.
“Tonight, I don’t think intensity or hard work was our problem,” MM coach Sean Atkins said. “It was essentially just putting the ball in the basket.”
The Monarchs entered the game short-handed, as the chaotic schedules brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have made for unique scheduling conflicts this season.
“We’re missing three girls, they’re at a volleyball tournament in California,” Atkins said. “When you’re missing two starters it puts a lot more pressure on girls that haven’t had that experience in a game.”
MM struggled to get on the board from the start, managing just three points in the opening quarter. Meanwhile, the Spudders built an early lead thanks to three 3-pointers in the first quarter to take a 13-3 lead.
In the second quarter, the Monarchs continued to get good looks at the hoop, but they couldn’t find the bottom of the net. Ridgefield’s pace on offense slowed, but they were still able to add to the lead and take a 23-10 advantage at halftime.
Ridgefield started out strong in the third, making three of its first four buckets, but the Monarchs were able to settle in on defense and hold them to just 10 points in the quarter. However, the Monarch’ offensive woes continued as they mustered just six points of their own.
MM finally found some momentum in the fourth, sparked by back-to-back baskets from Elle Hendrickson, the second score coming on a steal and breakaway. Hendrickson’s score marked an 11-2 run for the Monarchs down the stretch, but it wasn’t enough to dig out of the hole they were in.
Lily Koski-Haase led Mark Morris on offense with seven points. Brooklyn Schlecht added six and Hendrickson scored five, all of which came in the final quarter. Taylor Wilkinson led the Monarchs on the boards with six rebounds.
Kelli Kisul and Annika Hill caused problems for the Monarchs as they both posted double-digit scoring totals of 12 and 10 points, respectively.
The Monarchs struggled to take care of the ball and gave up 15 turnovers on the game. The press caused trouble, however Atkins said he saw improvement.
“I actually think we handled (the press) better than we did the last time we played them,” he said.
Shot-making was a problem for the Monarchs all night. They struggled with open looks and finished the night 10-for-54 from the field for a 19% shooting percentage. Atkins said that improvement needs to be self-motivated as the team will have limited prep time moving forward.
“That’s their time in the gym,” Atkins said of the missed shots. “They’ve got to get in the gym themselves and improve their game. We have three practices in the next two weeks, because next week we’ve got three games and the week after that we’ve got four games.”
During those few practices, the focus will be aimed at game prep as opposed to skill building.
“There’s not a whole lot of self-improvement time,” Atkins said. “That’s more scouting report and walkthrough type stuff, because you just don’t have time to really put in the gritty work.”
Atkins gave an example of things players need to patch with their time in the gym.
“We had two of our best defenders get steals in the wide open court and miss lay-ins,” he said. “It’s stuff that you’ve got to work on, you’ve got to get better at yourself.”
Mark Morris (0-4) gets a chance to right the ship and get revenge on its rival, hosting R.A. Long at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, at Mark Morris High School. Atkins expects his team to enter the game hungry.
“Good thing is, we have a competitive bunch,” he said. “So I’m hoping there’s an urge to want to get the first victory of the year to get the week off to a good note.”
He also believes there is still time for the Monarchs to correct their course.
“Seven games in two weeks, we have time to turn this thing around and be much better than we’ve proven to be so far,” he said.