2A Girls Basketball: Ridgefield puts the pressure on Mark Morris

MM finally found some momentum in the fourth, sparked by back-to-back baskets from Elle Hendrickson, the second score coming on a steal and breakaway. Hendrickson’s score marked an 11-2 run for the Monarchs down the stretch, but it wasn’t enough to dig out of the hole they were in.

Lily Koski-Haase led Mark Morris on offense with seven points. Brooklyn Schlecht added six and Hendrickson scored five, all of which came in the final quarter. Taylor Wilkinson led the Monarchs on the boards with six rebounds.

Kelli Kisul and Annika Hill caused problems for the Monarchs as they both posted double-digit scoring totals of 12 and 10 points, respectively.

The Monarchs struggled to take care of the ball and gave up 15 turnovers on the game. The press caused trouble, however Atkins said he saw improvement.

“I actually think we handled (the press) better than we did the last time we played them,” he said.

Shot-making was a problem for the Monarchs all night. They struggled with open looks and finished the night 10-for-54 from the field for a 19% shooting percentage. Atkins said that improvement needs to be self-motivated as the team will have limited prep time moving forward.