2A Girls Basketball: R.A. Long runs away from Ridgefield in second half

RIDGEFIELD — An all-hands-on-deck effort helped keep R.A. Long in its game against Ridgefield early, before the Lumberjills exploded in the second half to down the Spudders 49-36 in a 2A Greater St. Helens League matchup.

“I was really happy with the way we played in the second half,” coach Jan Karnoski said. “We cut down on the turnovers and shared the ball extremely well.”

Before that second half, though, the Lumberjills found themselves in a grind. RAL held Ridgefield to just six points for most of the first quarter, but a buzzerbeater 3-pointer gave the Spudders a 9-8 lead going to the second. There, Karnoski turned to the bench, and the bench responded.

Gracelyn House came into the game hit a long jumper, and Kathryn Chapin found her way into the lane to knock down a pair of runners to spark what little offense R.A. Long could manage.

On the other end of the court, though, the defense held firm, with Makayla Jenkins, Jayla Clark, and Bobbi Clark all pitching in to shut down Ridgefield’s 6-foot, 4-inch Elizabeth Andrew.

R.A. Long took a 16-13 lead into the break after holding Ridgefield to just four points in the second quarter.