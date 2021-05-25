2A Girls Basketball: R.A. Long 'overwhelmed' by Bay

VANCOUVER — Previously undefeated, the R.A. Long girls basketball team had a rough go of it all night long, taking its first 2A Greater St. Helens League loss with a 56-21 defeat against Hudson’s Bay.

“Right from the opening bell, we were overwhelmed,” RAL coach Jan Karnoski said. “Defensively, offensively, rebounding-wise, they’re a strong team. We didn’t play well, but we never gave up.”

Miranda Lomax had six points — hitting two 3-pointers in the second quarter — to lead the Lumberjills, Makayla Jenkins finished with five, Bobbi Clark added three, and Bobbi Clark and Jaydn Terry both scored two.

Hudson’s Bay dominated from the opening tip, holding R.A. Long to four points in the first quarter and eight in the second. Already doubling the Lumberjills up at halftime 24-12, the Eagles turned the third quarter into one big 19-0 run to put it away within 24 minutes.

“We could not get anything done,” Karnoski said. They just overwhelmed us inside and outside. They must have had 20 offensive rebounds and putbacks. We just could not handle them.”

R.A. Long turned the ball over 29 times, with Hudson’s Bay getting out in transition over and over again.