2A Girls Basketball: R.A. Long outruns understaffed Woodland

WOODLAND — It took R.A. Long more than four minutes to get a shot to fall in a 2A Greater St. Helens League girls basketball matchup with Woodland on Friday night, but the Lumberjills soon took control and ran away with a 66-46 win over the Beavers.

Woodland built a 7-0 lead in the first while R.A. Long struggled through turnovers. Once the Jills broke the scoring barrier, they couldn’t be stopped and finished the first quarter on a blistering 21-3 run in just under four minutes to take a 21-10 lead.

“I think we just had to settle in,” RAL coach Kyle Randall said. “It was definitely a slow start. We were a little sluggish, a little sloppy. First two possessions were turnovers. But once we settled in, we just got back to what we do, which is creating offense off our defense.”

The run was sparked by Breyelle Box, who rattled off nine first quarter points to get R.A. Long rolling. As the Jills built their lead up to 20 at 34-14 at the half, Box went to the break with 13 of her 15 points for the game.

“She really gave us that spark,” Randall said. “She’s been gaining more and more confidence every game. It was a great game for her and we needed it for sure.”

After the Jills picked up their momentum and settled in on offense, it was the Beavers that were bit by the turnover bug. Thereafter, Woodland struggled to run its offense and get shots at the rim. Instead, it was the Jills forcing turnovers and turning them into scores on the other end of the floor.

“They were ripping the ball and they were getting it up the court quick and we were getting gassed trying to sprint back and forth,” Woodland assistant coach Justin Gabbard said after filling in for head coach Glen Flanagan.

The Beavers were playing with a short bench, with just seven players available on Friday. The fast-paced play of RAL further strained the undermanned Beavers.

“In the first half we started out with energy and I think we got gassed," Gabbard said. "There wasn’t a lot of experience on the floor to begin with."

Sydney George was a bright spot for the Beavers in the second half. Despite trailing by 20 or more for the majority of the time, George attacked the basket and scored all of her team-high 15 points after the break. Gabbard said he would’ve liked to have given her the green light sooner to help spark the Beavers.

“I should’ve recognized earlier and given her more confidence to attack the hoop. That’s something we could have benefitted from earlier,” he said.

In addition to George's leading contributions, Riley Stading added 13 points for the Beavers.

Miranda Lomax finished with a game-high 16 points for the Jills thanks to three 3-pointers on the night. Kathryn Chapin added 10 points, all in the second half, to add to Box’s scores.

With the emergence of other scoring options, the Jills have developed the flexibility to take some of the scoring burden off of Lomax’s shoulders.

“It makes her job a lot easier and now she can really be a true point guard,” Randall said. “It’s not just about scoring for her, she can actually pass the ball and make plays for her teammates and I think people are starting to see that. It makes us a more dangerous team when other people can contribute the way they are.”

As the Jills’ lead grew, the loudest cheers in the Woodland gym came from RAL’s bench, seemingly maintaining the same intensity throughout the 20-point win.

“It’s really important,” Randall said. “We want to be a high energy team and it goes all the way down the line. It’s not just the five girls on the court, but everyone being engaged. It gives us that energy boost that we need.”

Randall said the Jills underwent an overhaul during the break and so far it’s paying off early in 2022, but they still are focused on getting better.

“We’re still trying to sharpen things and tighten things up,” he said. “There’s always room to grow. We went back to the drawing board over break and changed some plays and changed some philosophies and everybody is really starting to buy in.”

R.A. Long (3-4) will look to pick up its third straight league win at home against Fort Vancouver on Monday.

Woodland (3-7) will also be at home on Monday against Hudson’s Bay.

