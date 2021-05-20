2A Girls Basketball: R.A. Long outruns Mark Morris

When R.A. Long plays Mark Morris, bragging rights are always on the line, no matter which sport is being played. This week, all of the bragging rights belong to those wearing red and black. The Lumberjills outpaced the Monarchs on Thursday night 55-44 and capped off a week that saw both of RAL’s teams emerge victorious over MM.
It didn’t matter that this game didn’t count as a 2A Greater St. Helen’s League game, there was still something on the line.
“It always feels good to beat Mark Morris in the inter-city Rivalry,” RAL coach Jan Karnoski said.
Karnoski called the rivalry “friendly,” but due to COVID-19 protocols, most friends didn’t get to pack into the Lumberdome in either game this week.
“It’s too bad we can’t have a full house like we usually do,” Karnoski said.
Even still, the Lumberjills were happy to be back in a familiar gym.
“It was nice to see our girls in white uniforms, I didn’t recognize them,” Karnoski said with a laugh. “We’ve been wearing black all year; even when we had a home game in Ridgefield we had to wear black.”
The Lumberjills used strong play in transition to beat the Monarchs on Wednesday. The Lumberjills found their spark in the second quarter and turned a two-point lead into a 15-point halftime lead by outscoring the Monarchs 17-4 in the quarter.
“We play our best when we get the ball out and run,” Karnoski said. “We did that tonight pretty well in places and really opened up the game.”
For MM coach Sean Atkins, the second quarter showed the team’s age.
“We showed that we’re playing six sophomores a whole bunch of minutes and freshman a whole bunch of minutes,” Atkins said. “Those are the kind of things that we were talking about that makes a difference between winning and losing is those mental lapses throughout a game. You just can’t take six or seven minutes of a game off.”
Mark Morris picked up the pace on offense in the second half, but for the most part, the Lumberjills kept the Monarchs out of reach. But when RAL’s Bobbi Clark and Makayla Jenkins fouled out in the fourth quarter, Mark Morris took advantage and cut the RAL lead down to just seven.
“To come in here and show that we can play with them and have a seven point game in the fourth quarter will be a pretty good confidence boost and hopefully we can put four quarters together,” Atkins said.
The Monarchs turned their attention to RAL’s Miranda Lomax after she put up two strong scoring performances against MM last year. Lomax still found success on the offensive end, but her 11 points were a win in Atkins’ eyes.
Karnoski credited Lomax with fighting through the constant attention and still playing a role in the RAL offense.
“Miranda was double-teamed, triple-teamed, box-and-one-type thing, but she gets free somehow and gets the shots off,” Karnoski said. “She’s such a great passer too.”
Makayla Jenkins helped ease Lomax’ burden for the Jills. Jenkins poured in 13 points which tied her for the game high with MM’s Isabella Merzoian. Karnoski said Jenkins played one of her best games in an RAL uniform and was a threat to score both inside and out.
Brooklyn Schlect was a threat from deep for MM as nine of her 12 points came by way of 3-pointers.
The Lumberjills (4-0) and Monarchs (0-3) don’t have to wait long to play again. The two teams are scheduled to face off again at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday at Mark Morris.
Atkins hopes the Monarchs can learn from this game and build on it for Tuesday, as that game will count as the official 2A GSHL matchup between these teams for the year.
“You’ve just got to treat every game like it’s a tool that you’re adding to your tool belt,” he said. “Hopefully you can pick a piece of something from that and continue to use it to grow and get better each game.”
Karnoski said he enjoyed the well-balanced manner the Lumberjills scored in and hopes to continue that in the future with a busy week ahead.
“As a coach I really enjoy that,” Karnoski said. “I think we had probably eight or nine people score today…we moved the ball around, the younger girls did a good job of filling in.”