2A Girls Basketball: R.A. Long outruns Mark Morris

“Miranda was double-teamed, triple-teamed, box-and-one-type thing, but she gets free somehow and gets the shots off,” Karnoski said. “She’s such a great passer too.”

Makayla Jenkins helped ease Lomax’ burden for the Jills. Jenkins poured in 13 points which tied her for the game high with MM’s Isabella Merzoian. Karnoski said Jenkins played one of her best games in an RAL uniform and was a threat to score both inside and out.

Brooklyn Schlect was a threat from deep for MM as nine of her 12 points came by way of 3-pointers.

The Lumberjills (4-0) and Monarchs (0-3) don’t have to wait long to play again. The two teams are scheduled to face off again at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday at Mark Morris.

Atkins hopes the Monarchs can learn from this game and build on it for Tuesday, as that game will count as the official 2A GSHL matchup between these teams for the year.

“You’ve just got to treat every game like it’s a tool that you’re adding to your tool belt,” he said. “Hopefully you can pick a piece of something from that and continue to use it to grow and get better each game.”

Karnoski said he enjoyed the well-balanced manner the Lumberjills scored in and hopes to continue that in the future with a busy week ahead.

“As a coach I really enjoy that,” Karnoski said. “I think we had probably eight or nine people score today…we moved the ball around, the younger girls did a good job of filling in.”

