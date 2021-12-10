2A Girls Basketball: R.A. Long out-shot, out-boarded in loss to Washougal

It just ended up being one of those nights for the R.A. Long girls basketball team, which struggled offensively from the get-go and never got the motor running fully in a 63-23 loss to Washougal on Friday at the Lumberdome.

“I thought our effort was there tonight,” first-year RAL coach Kyle Randall said.” The girls played hard. But just in terms of being able to run what we want to run, it just didn’t happen.

Washougal dominated down low early — 14 of the Panthers’ first 22 points came either in the post, off of an offensive rebound, or both — and kept it going the whole way.

“I think we really saw it on the offensive glass,” Randall said. “They got a lot of second-chance opportunities, a lot of second-chance points. From that standpoint, you really noticed it. I don’t think they’re 30 points better than us, but they’re a good team.”

Jaiden Bea, Washougal’s 5-11 senior committed to play for Idaho next season, led the Panthers — and outscored the Jills — with 24 points.

Faced with the uphill height battle, the Lumberjills needed a lights-out shooting performance to keep up, but never settled into an offensive rhythm. R.A. Long hit just six field goals all night long, going 3-for-23 inside the arc and 3-for-12 outside of it.

The hosts’ best chance at offense late came at the free-throw line, with the end of the game drowning in whistles for both teams, but the Lumberjills ended their tough night 8-for-30 from the stripe to cap off a night to forget.

“Their length bothered us a bit,” Randall said. “We haven’t seen anybody that was that big across the board at every position. I think that had an effect. And I think we played a little timid today. The shots weren’t falling early, so we kind of let that affect us (in terms of) our buy-in and focus on defense.

“Then when they start scoring and our shots aren’t going in, the girls started getting in their heads a little bit and second-guessing, playing a little hesitant. There were a lot of factors that contributed tonight, but we just didn’t have it tonight.”

Jayla Clark led R.A. Long with seven points and eight rebounds.She was the only Lumberjill to break five points on the night. Breyelle Box scored RAL’s first four points of the game but was held off the scoresheet the rest of the way, and Miranda Lomax scored four on one 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter and a free throw midway through the fourth.

Those droughts defined the night for R.A. Long. After Box’s two quick jumpers gave the Jills a 4-2 lead in the first quarter, Washougal wrested control of the game, and the hosts wouldn’t hit another field goal until Lomax’s three late in the period. RAL didn’t hit another shot from the field until 30 seconds into the third quarter, managing just two free throws in the second and watching Washougal’s lead balloon to 18 points at halftime.

The gap got to 32 points after three quarters of play; R.A. Long didn’t hit 20 points until Brianna Dual hit a 3-pointer with three minutes left in regulation.

The best news for R.A. Long is that this loss counts for exactly as much toward its final record as its three-point nailbiter against Hockinson to start the week did. The Lumberjills (1-3) will look to get back on track on the road next Thursday, at Hudson’s Bay.

“One game doesn’t dictate the future, one game doesn’t dictate the season,” Randall said. “We’ve got to remain neutral, never get too high, never get too low, just play how, and let the chips fall where they may. If we can do that, we can live with the results.”

