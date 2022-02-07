2A Girls Basketball: R.A. Long holds off Mark Morris in OT to clinch 4th seed

More than just bragging rights were on the line in R.A. Long and Mark Morris’ rivalry showdown on Monday night. Both teams were playing for the fourth seed in the 2A Greater St. Helens League for the upcoming District IV playoffs and it came down to the final seconds of overtime where RAL’s Jayla Clark hit the go-ahead shot in the final seconds to give the Lumberjills a 68-64 win.

RAL’s Miranda Lomax nearly ended the game in regulation after picking off passes on back-to-back MM possessions and turning them into layups on the other end of the floor with under a minute left to give the Jills a 58-53 lead with 20 seconds left. But a quick 3-pointer from MM’s Hallie Watson, brought the Monarchs close and when Emma Fisher went to the line with 12 seconds left she knocked down two free throws to send the game to overtime.

MM jumped ahead quickly in overtime, but RAL managed to tie things up and get a crack at the final shot trailing 64-63 with less than 10 seconds remaining. RAL coach Kyle Randall drew up a play for Clark that sent her straight to the hoop where she caught the ball and fired off a shot while getting fouled. The shot from the right block found the bottom of the net with 2.6 seconds left and Clark finished off the three-point play and Lomax stole the ensuing inbound pass for another quick bucket before time expired to give the Jills the hard fought rivalry win.

Lomax led all scorers with 25 points and dished out 10 assists for a double-double. Clark added 22 points inside for the Jills, and Jadyn Terry nabbed 13 rebounds in the win.

Isabella Merzoian led Mark Morris with 20 points and 14 rebounds for a double-double of her own and Brooklyn Schlecht added 15 points for the Monarchs.

R.A. Long (11-7, 10-6 league) takes the fourth spot in the 2A GSHL and will face visit EvCo No. 1 seed Tumwater in the opening round of the District Tournament on Friday.

Mark Morris (11-9, 9-7 league) finishes fifth in the league and will host EvCo No. 4 seed Centralia in the pigtail play-in game on Wednesday. The winner of that game will face Hudson's Bay on Friday.

Editor’s Note: This recap will be updated with a full breakdown of Monday’s action and additional photos.

