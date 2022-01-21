2A Girls Basketball: R.A. Long finishes strong to take down Ridgefield

R.A. Long broke free from Fort Vancouver in the fourth quarter of Friday’s 2A Greater St. Helens League matchup and ran away with a 59-44 win over the Trappers.

Leading 40-36 entering the fourth, Miranda Lomax found her rhythm and dropped 11 points as the Lumberjills finished on a 19-8 run to separate from Fort.

“That’s a huge factor,” RAL coach Kyle Randall said. “When she gets going it makes us even harder to guard.”

As she’s done for most of the season, Lomax went on to lead RAL in scoring with a game-high 25 points.

The Jills held a four points cushion at the half, but it took some time for Randall’s halftime alterations to sink in as R.A. Long blew the doors off.

“It took us the third quarter to kind of figure it out, but the fourth quarter is where we really broke it open,” Randall said. “We really started to key in on the adjustments we started talking about.”

The Jills also upped the effort on defense down the home stretch, helping them strengthen their grip on the win during the final minutes.

“The energy on defense really got turned up in the fourth,” Randall said. “For some reason we were just kind of a step slow all game and then in the fourth quarter we got a burst of energy.”

The Chapin sisters, Kathryn and Kendra, played a vital role on that side of the ball as they provided some pep off the bench.

“It helped having Kathryn and Kendra come in and give us the boost that we needed,” Randall said. “Their athleticism and activity on defense led to steals which got us some easy buckets and changed the momentum of the game.”

The Jills needed the late game push after a bit of a slow start as they had trouble tracking down Fort’s Kelli Krsul, who scored nine points on threes in the first quarter and led the Trappers with 22 on the night.

“She really got them going,” Randall said of Krsul. “We got lost — I don’t know how — we just kept losing her and she was knocking them down.”

The Jills fell behind after Krsul’s hot shooting, but they rallied to take the lead back at the half.

“We turned up the pressure and switched to a zone and kind of confused them a bit,” Randall said. “It made them change what they were doing so we took control.”

R.A. Long (5-4) gets to defend the Lumberdome again on Monday as they welcome Hudson’s Bay to town.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0