2A Girls Basketball: R.A. Long finds way to win against Woodland

No coach wants to win ugly. Then again, there are some coaches that don’t think ugly wins exist. However you slice it, R.A. Long’s 39-39 win over Woodland on Monday night definitely wasn’t pretty, but it still counts just the same in the 2A Greater St. Helens League standings.

“We got stops when we needed them. We made free throws when we had to,” RAL coach Kyle Randall said. “But other than that it was just an ugly game.”

The Lumberjills didn’t have their best stuff for most of the night, but Jayla Clark came through when she was called upon at the free throw line. Clark was fouled with just 7.1 second left with the Jills trailing 38-37. After a pep talk from teammate Miranda Lomax, Clark toed the line and knocked down both freebies to give the Jills the lead.

Woodland elected not to call a timeout after the second make, but they couldn’t find a good look after advancing the ball past half court and took a timeout with 2.5 seconds left. After talking it over, the Beavers couldn’t get another shot up and the Jills walked away with the win.

“Winning a game like this shows our growth and improvement as a team and our ability to stay composed and not panic and be able to go execute the things we want to do to try to win the game.” Randall said.

Woodland’s defensive philosophy was stopping the duo of Lomax and Clark by throwing the kitchen sink at them. But at the end of the night Lomax still finished with a game-high 21 points.

“They were in a junk defense,” Randall recalled, referring to the mix of looks the Beavers sent their way. “They were face guarding Miranda and had a girls following her everywhere she went. Then they were in a weird triangle with the rest of the four. So just trying to pick our spots and try to figure out where we can attack kind of had our girls confused.”

Woodland coach said the defense was drawn up specifically to slow down the Jills.

“We worked on a special defense,” Flanagan said. “It was kind of a combo, matchup and man with (Lomax), which would also stop the inside. It would stop Clark and her.”

The defense did its job by keeping the Jills out of rhythm, even though Lomax still was able to find her looks.

“Lomax got hers,” Flanagan said. “She’s a great player so she got hers, but I thought we did what we wanted.”

But the problem for the Beavers was consistency on offense as they managed to string together a few runs, but couldn’t keep them going when they needed to.

The Beavers erased a five-point deficit in the second quarter as Kenzi Bunger got them going with two threes in quick succession and eight points in the quarter.

The run gave the Beavers a brief lead, but the Jills managed to tie the game at 25 heading to the half.

The Beavers came out of the break with another run, scoring the first nine points of the second half in the first three minutes of the third, capped by a four-point play by Addi Stading. But they went scoreless for the rest of the quarter and scored just four more points the rest of the game.

“We have to work for what we do,” Flanagan said. “We don’t have a Miranda, so we have to earn it. We have to run the offense and we have to execute.”

The Beavers also had a change to separate from the Jills at the free throw line in the closing minutes, but they missed four free throws down the stretch and gave RAL the chance to win.

R.A. Long’s offensive woes can be chalked up to numerous factors. Randall noted that fatigue was a factor after playing four games in the last week and losing a heartbreaker against Mark Morris on Saturday.

The Jills started slow and when they picked up the pace they struggled to maintain control of the ball.

“In the first half we all felt we were a step slow,” Randall said. “They were getting all the loose balls, the 50-50 balls, they were getting offensive rebounds. The second half we tried to make that adjustment to speed the game up because we do like to play fast and I think we got ahead of ourselves a little bit at times.”

The sloppy play and errors as a result of the renewed energy didn’t bother Randall all that much however.

“I can live with the aggressive turnovers and aggressive mistakes as long as we’re trying to make plays for each other,” he said.

In addition to Lomax’ 21, Jadyn Terry added eight for the Jills and Clark tacked on six.

Riley Stading had a strong night for the Beavers and notched a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds. Bunger added eight points, all in the third, and Abbie Huston added seven.

The win keeps R.A. Long (7-7, 6-6 league) squarely in fifth place in the 2A GSHL as they played against at home against Fort Vancouver on Tuesday.

Woodland (3-13, 2-11 league) was on the road again at Ridgefield on Tuesday as they sit just behind the Spudders in league in eighth place.

