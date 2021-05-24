2A Girls Basketball: R.A. Long dominates Fort Vancouver

VANCOUVER — Despite playing without two starters, the R.A. Long girls basketball team handled its business in easy fashion Saturday, taking care of Fort Vancouver 61-20 in 2A Greater St. Helens League play.
“Our game plan was to play tough defense, be patient and run our offensive sets, limit the turnovers, and run the fastbreak at every opportunity,” RAL coach Jan Karnoski said. “Check, check, check,and check. Everything worked as planned.”
On defense, the Lumberjills kept the Trappers in the single-digits every quarter, holding them to just three points in the first quarter and two in the third. Kailey Gonzalez ended up with 18 points for the hosts; the rest of her team combined for just two all game long.
Meanwhile, R.A. Long got all of the scoring it would need in eight minutes with a 25-point first quarter. Miranda Lomax ended her day outsourcing the Trappers by herself; she finished with 28 points, hitting four 3-pointers.
Bobbi Clark put up nine points, and both Kathryn Chapin and Makayla Jenkins added eight.
For the better part of the night, R.A. Long turned the game into a track meet on the hardwood.
“The offense and fastbreak were clicking on all cylinders,” Karnoski said. “Excellent ball-handling and crisp passing was the key on offense, and dominant defensive rebounding by Clark, Jenkins, and Kathry Chapin contributed to several uncontested lay-ins on the break.”
All of that happened for R.A. Long without Myah Bodily, who was out of town for the game, and Jayla Clark, still dealing with a knee injury sustained in the Jills’ matchup against Mark Morris earlier in the week.
R.A. Long (5-0) was scheduled to kick off a packed week of action against Hudson’s Bay on Monday. After that, the Lumberjills had a road rivalry matchup against Mark Morris on Tuesday, a home game against Woodland on Wednesday, and a trip to Columbia River on Friday.