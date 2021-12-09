2A Girls Basketball: R.A. Long comeback falls short against Hockinson

BRUSH PRAIRIE — R.A. Long shook off a tough first half on offense but fell just three points shy of a comeback against Hockinson, falling 39-36 in the Lumberjills’ 2A Greater St. Helens League play.

“We really turned it around in the second half and made it a game,” RAL coach Kyle Randall said. “We fought hard to get back in the game, but just kind of ran out of time.”

RAL managed to get out to an early lead thanks to its defense in the first quarter, holding the Hawks to just four points to take an 8-4 lead.

But then Jills went cold from the field. The Hawks held them scoreless in the second quarter while putting up 14 points of their own to take a 10-point lead at the half.

“The talk at halftime was just that we needed more energy and effort…We were just a step slow to everything,” Randall said. “We looked kind of sluggish, we weren’t getting loose balls, we weren’t matching their physicality or their energy.”

The Jills regained their form and started chipping away at the Hockinson lead, but once they got within one possession, the Hawks shut the door on RAL for good.

“We were just fighting and clawing back,” Randall said. “We had cut the lead to three early in the fourth and then Hockinson went on a run and then it was just playing catch up from there.”

R.A. Long outscored the Hawks 28-21 in the second half, proving that the effort they showed after the break made a difference.

“That’s something I was trying to preach to our girls; that if we put a full game together, the outcome probably would have been a lot different, but we just can’t be a one-half team,” Randall said.

Miranda Lomax continued to lead the Jills in scoring, as she has throughout their first three games this season, with 18 points. Jadyn Terry and Jayla Clark added eight as the trio scored 34 of RAL’s 36 points.

Despite the lack of production from the rest of the lineup, Randall feels the experience from this game will pay off when Hockinson comes to R.A. Long later in the season.

“It was a good learning experience for our girls," Randall said. "Playing players that haven’t played big varsity minutes, everything that we do win or lose is a learning experience and an opportunity to grow and get better.”

R.A. Long (2-1) is back on their home court against Washougal on Friday.

Bay pulls ahead, away from MM in second half

The Mark Morris girls basketball team started strong but couldn’t hold off Hudson’s Bay the whole way, giving up a tough third quarter in a 62-51 loss to Hudson’s Bay in its 2A GSHL opener Wednesday.

After leading by two points after a quarter and one at halftime, the Monarchs saw the Eagles go off on an 18-8 run in the third quarter, at one point getting their lead up to 13 points.

Mark Morris closed the gap back to single-digits in the fourth, but couldn’t get it any narrower than eight points.

The Monarchs finished the night with more shots made from beyond the arc (nine) than inside it (eight). Four of those 3-pointers came from Madison Noel, who put up a team-high 16 points.

Isabella Merzoian scored 11 points on three triples and a pair of free-throws.

As a team, the Monarchs went 9-for-25 from three-point land for a long-range percentage of 36%..

“We finally shot the three-ball like I know we are capable of and created more opportunities in the offense,” coach Sean Atkins said.

Inside the arc proved to be a bit more of a challenge; an 8-for-29 outing on twos brought the Monarchs’ total shooting percentage to a tough 31%, and MM went 8-for-18 from the line.

Hallie Watson and Erica Snyder both scored seven points, hitting a pair of two-pointers and going 3-for-6 from the free-throw line.

Mark Morris (1-3) will host Ridgefield on Friday.

