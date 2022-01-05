 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
2A Girls Basketball

2A Girls Basketball: Panthers pummel depleted Woodland squad

  • 0
Abbie Huston dribbles at Mark Morris

Woodland Guard Abbie Huston brings the ball up court against Mark Morris during a 2A GSHL girls basketball game at Ted Natt Court, Thursday, Dec. 16. Huston scored five points in a 67-34 loss to the Monarchs.

 Jordan Nailon

WOODLAND — The Beavers girls basketball team was playing against long odds Wednesday with Washougal in town and a bout of COVID-19 within the program only pressed their backs 

harder against the wall in a 63-29 2A Greater St. Helens League loss.

With two players and head coach Glen Flanagan on the shelf for pandemic protocols Woodland was unable to summon the answers to the Washougal problem.

Washougal was also missing a player, with Savea Mansfield out for the night, but the loss of personnel proved to be only a slight inconvenience for the visitors.

The Panthers put up 20 points in the first quarter to take a 14 point lead and never looked back. Meanwhile, Woodland was held under double digit scoring in every quarter, including a pair of sixes in the first half.

Washougal’s Jaiden Bea led all scorers with 25 points. Samantha Melderos added 15 points in the win.

People are also reading…

Kenzi Bunger led Woodladn with 11 points that included a trio of three pointers. Sydney George added eight points in the loss.

Woodland (3-6, 2-5 league) is scheduled to host R.A. Long on Friday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area Box Scores

Area Box Scores

Find out how teams from The Daily News coverage area fared on Monday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the 'miracle' Moroccan soccer coach training players

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News