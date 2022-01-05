2A Girls Basketball: Panthers pummel depleted Woodland squad

WOODLAND — The Beavers girls basketball team was playing against long odds Wednesday with Washougal in town and a bout of COVID-19 within the program only pressed their backs

harder against the wall in a 63-29 2A Greater St. Helens League loss.

With two players and head coach Glen Flanagan on the shelf for pandemic protocols Woodland was unable to summon the answers to the Washougal problem.

Washougal was also missing a player, with Savea Mansfield out for the night, but the loss of personnel proved to be only a slight inconvenience for the visitors.

The Panthers put up 20 points in the first quarter to take a 14 point lead and never looked back. Meanwhile, Woodland was held under double digit scoring in every quarter, including a pair of sixes in the first half.

Washougal’s Jaiden Bea led all scorers with 25 points. Samantha Melderos added 15 points in the win.

Kenzi Bunger led Woodladn with 11 points that included a trio of three pointers. Sydney George added eight points in the loss.

Woodland (3-6, 2-5 league) is scheduled to host R.A. Long on Friday.

