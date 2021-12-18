2A Girls Basketball: Monarchs stifle Trappers in Rose City

PORTLAND — The Mark Morris girls basketball team came into Saturday winless away from the friendly confines of Ted M. Natt Court this season, and it turned out the cure for the Monarchs’ road woes was to amp the setting up in scale as much as possible.

Coming south to the Moda Center, home of the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers, Mark Morris thrashed Fort Vancouver 45-5 in a 2A GSHL league matchup that spent all four quarters as a lopsided affair.

“Just the proverbial monkey on your back — you start off on the road and you don’t play as well,” MM coach Sean Atkins said. “Just coming out here and having this good performance will help that. We embraced the atmosphere and had fun today.”

The Monarchs certainly had more fun than the Trappers.

Mark Morris came away with 48 turnovers on the day — 14 in the first quarter, 16 in the second, eight in the third, and 10 in the fourth. Fort Vancouver only got far enough in its offensive flow to attempt 11 field goals, two of which went in, and the Trappers’ only scoring in the second half came on a free throw with eight seconds left in the third quarter.

“It’s all the aggressiveness, and it always starts with the ball pressure,” Atkins said.

As a team, Mark Morris totaled 38 steals, led by seven apiece from Peyton Blondin and Charlie Blain. Emma Fisher had five of her own, while Brooklyn Schlecht had four.

“Brooklyn Schlecht is probably the best on-ball defender I’ve ever coached,” Atkins said. “She does a good job of making point guards make rushed decisions, so if you’re a good help-side, it makes it easier for everybody else. She makes everybody else look good by her ball pressure.”

The Monarchs got out in front off fast, with Fisher scoring eight points to lead a 17-2 run in the first quarter in which Fort Vancouver only managed one shot. By the end of the quarter, it was 20-2, and while Mark Morris slowed down a bit on offense, the defense only got more rabid to hold Fort to another two points in the second and take a 29-4 lead into the break.

Fisher scored 12 of her game-high 14 points in the first half.

“She’s been our leading scorer all year,” Atkins said. “She’s just so fast and so athletic, she’s tough to deal with for a lot of teams.”

Five minutes into the third quarter, Madi Noel hit her second 3-pointer from NBA range of the day, putting MM up 36-4 and — since the game was in Portland and therefore played under OSAA rules — triggering the running clock.

Behind Fisher, the Monarchs had an all-hands-on-deck offensive performance. Noel added eight points, three assists, and a team-high seven rebounds — six of which came on the offensive glass. Schlecht, Natalie Mejia, and Taylor Wilkinson all scored four points each.

Mark Morris (4-4) will return home to face 3A Mountain View on Tuesday.

