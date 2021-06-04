2A Girls Basketball: Monarchs sputter against Hawks

The Mark Morris girls basketball team took a half to start to get going, and that time was plenty for Hockinson to jump out to an insurmountable lead in a 70-37 loss for the Monarchs in 2A Greater St. Helens League play.

“We did not match their intensity early and it piled on quickly,” MM coach Sean Atkins said.

Come the end of the first quarter, Mark Morris already was down 20-4, and by halftime it was already a 30-point hole at 42-12.

The Monarchs found their offense in the third quarter, matching the Hawks 12-12 in the period, and kept it going in the fourth, but by then it was much too little, far too late.

Bella Merzoian was the only Mark Morris player in the double-figures, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers and finishing with 11 points. Lily Koski-Haase added seven, Emma Fisher had six along with 12 rebounds, and Mo Harris scored five.

Mark Morris will get two days to try to figure out an answer to Hockinson; the Monarchs open the 2A GSHL tournament against them Monday.

