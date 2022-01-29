2A Girls Basketball: Monarchs come back to take down Lumberjills in rivalry clash

The postgame message in the Mark Morris locker room after the Monarchs’ 51-47 win over R.A. Long on Saturday might have come out of Sean Atkins’ mouth, but it was in Bill Bakamus’ voice.

“I just told the girls in the locker room, ‘Don’t get tired of this feeling,’” Atkins said. “That’s a Coach Bakamus morning basketball quote. Don’t get tired of winning, don’t get tired of this feeling all the time.”

The Monarchs haven’t gotten tired of winning yet, and Saturday — their sixth straight victory in a row — was just a bit sweeter than the other five, coming at the expense of a crosstown rival that took both regular season matchups last spring.

Mark Morris is now 7-1 since the calendar turned over to 2022, and is guaranteed a top-four finish in the 2A GSHL, clearing the pigtail play-in game at Districts.

Saturday afternoon, the Monarchs did it the way they like to, with shutdown defense and most balanced of scoring.

Isabella Merzoian and Madi Noel led MM with 12 points apiece — the former adding 10 rebounds for a double-double — with five other Monarchs filling in points behind them.

“That’s how we play,” Atkins said. “We’re always pretty balanced.”

The main switch flipped on both sides of the ball in the second half. Opening the game in a box-and-one defense focused around RAL leading scorer Miranda Lomax, the Monarchs gave up three triples in the first half and let the Jills get to the line often, as Lomax found the open body again and again for points.

“We just accepted that, ok, maybe she is going to get to the lane, but let’s get it out of her hands with a trap, and then not do the box-and-one, and then we’re better matched-up all around,” Atkins said.

The change worked immediately. After R.A. Long turned the ball over just six times in the first half, Mark Morris forced six turnovers in the third quarter alone, and seven more in the fourth. That got the Monarchs out in transition more often, helping the hosts put up a 19-point third after scoring just 20 in the first two periods.

“That made other people have to be decision-makers, other people have to be playmakers,” R.A. Long coach Kyle Randall said. “We didn’t take care of the ball the way we should have, the way we needed to to win the game.”

Around an early Lomax bucket on a cut to the hoop, the Monarchs opened the third quarter on a 17-2 run, going from being down by seven to up by nine in a stretch eerily similar to what the MM boys team did Friday night at the Lumberdome. Lomax came back with eight points in less than two minutes to trim RAL’s sudden deficit to two at the end of the third, but Atkins made sure in the huddle to rip out any seeds of doubt that may have been starting to sprout in his side’s mind.

“We just had to remind them that we won the third quarter,” he said. “We’d gotten out to a big lead there, and they brought it back, but we scored 19 points. It was a huge quarter for us, and if we just continued that trend, we were going to finish off and win the game.”

That’s exactly how it went down. The turnovers continued to come for MM. And with RAL’s Jadyn Terry — who led the Lumberjills with 11 rebounds — forced to the bench after fouling out late in the third, Mark Morris suddenly had an easier time on the offensive glass.

“Not having her, that definitely hurt, especially for a full quarter,” Randall said. “It always hurts not being able to play with one of your starters and better players. Missing her really did have an effect on the game, because she does a good job of rebounding for us.”

R.A. Long capped off its comeback to open the fourth but never could get its lead past a single point. With the game slowing down into the stretch run, the Monarchs forced it down low again and again, and racked up offensive rebounds to get to the free throw line. Mark Morris ended the game on a 6-2 run in the final four minutes, and held R.A. Long scoreless over the final two.

The Lumberjills attempted 13 free throws in the first half and five in the second, going 8-for-18. The Monarchs flipped that, taking just two in the first half and 17 in the second.

Lomax put in 18 points to lead all scorers, while Jayla Clark had 13. Breyelle Box brought in nine rebounds for the Jills.

Mark Morris (11-6, 9-4 league) will open the last full week of the regular season with a pivotal matchup at Hockinson on Monday, with third place in the 2A GSHL on the line.

R.A. Long (6-7, 5-6 league) is set to host Woodland on Monday.

