2A Girls Basketball: Mark Morris wins pigtail, heads to Districts

Mark Morris was in do-or-die territory for the first time this season against Centralia in a pigtail play-in game on Wednesday night, and the Monarchs earned their spot in the 2A District IV Tournament with a 61-39 win over the EvCo four seed.

Mark Morris might not have had all its juice in the first half after coming off a tough loss to R.A. Long in the season finale on Monday to determine the 2A GSHL’s fourth and fifth seeds. Yet MM managed to build a 29-21 lead at the break before pulling away in the third quarter.

“It was just like a mentally draining outcome Monday, so you could tell we were not very focused in the first,” MM coach Sean Atkins said. “We were just making a bunch of silly mistakes. The second half we came out and had a much, much, much more focused attack and plan.”

The Monarchs decided what game they wanted to play in the third quarter. They came out of the break and, after spotting the Tigers a bucket, got things rolling with 3-pointers on consecutive possessions from Isabella Merzoian and Hallie Watson that kicked off a 19-3 run that would turn MM’s eight point lead at the half into a 22-point margin entering the fourth.

Since the very beginning of this season, Atkins has theorized that this very well be the best shooting team he’s had the pleasure of coaching at MM. The Monarchs knocked down nine threes on Monday and added another six on Wednesday.

The added range has proven beneficial across the board for MM.

“It’s really made us become better drivers,” Atkins said. “We haven’t been so reliant on our shot, now we shoot it well enough that people got to close out and we’ve got to do a better job at driving.”

Merzoian, who led MM with 18 points and knocked down a couple long balls on Friday, has taken advantage of the openings.

“She’s done an incredible job of adding that to her game and driving to the basket…she’s been the one taking advantage of the good shooting by others with her driving,” Atkins said.

Emma Fisher is also rewarded for the hot shooting that draws defenders to the perimeter, leaving her all alone in the paint.

“She gets to reap the benefits of a lot of that because she doesn’t get a lot of double teams so it’s her one-on-one with the other team’s post players,” Atkins said.

Merzoian and Fisher are MM’s top two scorers and with the season on the line they played vital roles on both sides of the ball. Merzoian has embraced that leadership role and had her teammates ready to go on Wednesday.

“I talked to my girls right outside and we all kind of agreed that this is the time we really need to family up,” she said. “Coming out strong, coming out together, playing as a team and coming out ready to put buckets up today.”

Merzoian scored from all over the court, dropping in a pair of threes and driving, dishing and pulling up for the rest of her scores.

“(We were) moving the ball quickly and finding the open man,” Merzoian said. “We got a lot of cuts going towards the basket and all of our guards are really good at hitting the post and the posts were flipping it out to the guards. It was just really great teamwork.”

Fisher added eight points for MM, as did Hallie Watson. Natalie Mejia ensured that there woudn’t be a miraculous comeback from the Tigers, dropping in eight of her 10 points in the fourth.

Charlie Blain also played a pivotal role for the Monarchs, using her size to patrol the paint and roam for rebounds. Blain missed the early part of the season while playing soccer in Europe and after coming back and getting her minimum amount of required practices in has made an impact in the latter half of the season.

“It took a while but she’s really come on the last few weeks,” Atkins said of the sophomore. “She’s really come along and started asserting herself as being probably one of the more athletic kids and physically dominant kids in the league.”

The Monarchs now move ahead without their season on the line, joining the remainder of teams in the District IV Tournament. They now get a third meeting with 2A GSHL regular season champ Hudson’s Bay at 6 p.m., Friday, in Vancouver.

The Monarchs fell in both meetings with the Baythis season, but given the familiarity of the opponent, Atkins knows what it would take to knock the Eagles from their perch.

“You’ve got to A — not turn the ball over and beat their pressure. And B — you can’t give up a bunch of easy baskets. If we can get our defense set up I think we have a good chance of guarding them.”

Merzoian shares a similar confidence and knows the Monarchs need to keep plying their brand of basketball.

“Our motto every game is ‘come out fighting strong’ and I think it’s going to be the same way going into Districts,” she said. “We’re getting ready to fight our fight. We’ve been working for it all season and this is where we get to prove it.”

