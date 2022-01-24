2A Girls Basketball: Mark Morris swarms Woodland

WOODLAND — Mark Morris’ high intensity press caused problems and forced turnovers all night for Woodland as the Monarch rolled to a 56-23 win in 2A Greater St. Helens League play on Monday.

The Monarchs nabbed 19 steals as a team and forced Woodland into 31 turnovers in total, pressing early and often and shutting down the Beavers’ offense.

“If we didn’t get steals in the front court, we were getting them in the back court,” MM coach Sean Atkins said. “We were getting steals left and right.”

MM's high motor on defense was driven by what they do best: making life difficult for opposing ball handlers.

“That’s the strength of our team," Atkins aid. "Our guard pressure is an important piece to what we do by having the depth and the ability to be able to do that.”

The Monarchs held the Beavers to just two points in each of the first two quarters as they built a 31-4 lead at the half, erasing any doubt on the game’s outcome early. The start was even a welcome surprise for Atkins as his team kicked off a fresh week.

“Really, really good energy for a Monday game too," he said. "Monday games are usually a tough start.”

Emma Fisher helped get the Monarchs going in the first, scoring from the low post on three straight possessions in the first quarter as MM started building its lead early.

With the high number of steals in the tank, the Monarchs put their foot on the gas and ran the fast break to attack the Beavers at the rim.

“I think our transition game was spectacular,” Atkins said. “We ran our lanes right with not too many people running in the middle of the floor.”

But someone has to roam the middle of the floor and direct traffic, and for the Monarchs that role falls to the same player.

“That’s Emma Fisher’s area,” Atkins said. “She’s the only one that gets to run in between the volleyball lines and everybody else was doing a good job of getting wide.”

Fisher was often the one starting the fast breaks on the defensive end, too, finishing with five rebounds, four steals and three blocks on the night. She also chipped in 10 points on offense.

“She’s always the most athletic person on the floor, hands down,” Atkins said. “She jumps out of the gym.”

Fisher has served as the benchmark for the Monarchs as they work on conditioning. Atkins even has a rule in place that allows any player that beats Fisher to take the rest of the practice off from running.

“It never happens,” Atkins added with a grin.

Isabella Merzoian led the Monarchs in scoring with 16 points and four assists on the night. In recent games she’s comfortably fallen into the role of MM’s number one scoring option. Atkins said she’s made an emphasis on driving to the hoop, which in turn has opened up different looks for her teammates and herself.

Hallie Watson and Mckenna Longtain both added six points, knocking down two 3-pointers each. Ali Millspaugh also added six points, working mainly from down low in the win.

Brooklyn Schlecht dished out a game-high seven assists for the Monarchs.

To Woodland’s credit, they didn’t fold after putting up just four points in the entire first half. Instead, the Beavers came out of the break with renewed intensity and a fresh mindset on that side of the ball.

“We told them they have to go home and look at themselves in the mirror after the game and asked them, 'Were you someone that cashed it in, or were you someone that actually played hard and tried to play for yourself and the team?'” Woodland coach Glen Flanagan said.

The Beavers put up 10 points in the third and followed with a nine-point fourth quarter effort. Moving ahead, Flanagan said the Beavers have to make a few changes to break free from the rut they’ve found themselves in from time to time this season.

“We’ve been in the same spot all year,” Flanagan said. “We usually try to take the positives, but the same things have been happening over and over. We have to figure it out.”

Addi Stading, Abbie Huston and Riley Stading all scored five points to lead the Beavers. Emily Hughes grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.

Mark Morris (7-6, 5-4 league) will return home to take on Fort Vancouver on Wednesday.

Woodland (3-9, 2-7 league) will also be back in action on its home court on Wednesday to host Hockinson.

