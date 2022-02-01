2A Girls Basketball: Mark Morris goes cold against Hockinson

BRUSH PRAIRIE — After a tight game most of the way, Mark Morris’ shots wouldn’t fall in the fourth quarter and Hockinson downed the Monarchs 59-40 in 2A Greater St. Helens League play on Monday.

The Monarchs found themselves trailing 39-34 through three quarters, but mustered just six points in the fourth quarter as the Hawks broke away with 20 points to seal the win.

“We went Ice cold at the end of the game and Hockinson did not miss from the free throw line,” MM coach Sean Atkins said.

The Monarchs’ scoring came early in the fourth as they nearly took the lead after knocking down a couple shots.

“We had it to 39-38 in the fourth quarter before everything went a little haywire. A couple tough bounces here and there and before we knew it they had a 10 point lead and we had to start fouling to try and come back.

The Hawks knocked down 7-of-8 free throws in the final quarter and knocked down three 3-pointers as they left MM in the dust down the stretch.

Isabella Merzoian led the Monarchs in scoring with 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting. Emma Fisher added 11 points and nabbed nine rebounds for MM.

Hockinson’s Kylie Ritter led all scorers with 18 points.

Mark Morris (11-7, 9-5 league) now sits tied with Hockinson at third in the 2A GSHL as they prep for a road game at Washougal on Thursday.

