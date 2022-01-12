 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2A Girls Basketball

2A Girls Basketball: Mark Morris can’t catch Washougal in home stretch

Basketball stock ball

A basketball named Spalding bides its time in between action on local hardwood.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

A pair of jerry-rigged lineups faced off at Ted Natt Court on Wednesday with the makeshift Washougal side defeating the make-do Mark Morris side 46-36 in a real life 2A Greater St. Helens League girls basketball game.

The evening was originally supposed to be dedicated to a traditional rivalry affair between Longview schools but COVID-19 had other plans. Instead, the Monarchs brought in the Panthers on short notice.

“Both teams were missing starters but it turned out to be a pretty solid game,” Mark Morris coach Sean Atkins said.

Washougal went up by six points after eight minutes and led 25-15 at the break but the Monarchs refused to go away quietly.

“They maintained about (a) 10 to 13 point lead but Hallie Watson hit three consecutive three pointers to cut it to six with a little under four minutes to go,” Atkins said.

Watson finished with a career-high, and game-high, 18 points. Meanwhile, the Monarchs outscored the Panthers 13-11 in the final quarter but it proved to be too little, too late.

Bella Albaugh led Washougal with 13 points and Chloe Johnson added 10.

The Panthers shot 38 percent from two-point land but made just 2-of-15 shots from beyond the arc in order to help the Monarchs hang around.

Emma Fisher added 11 points and a team-high nine rebounds to the home team’s tally. Madi Noel swiped five steals and dished four assists in the loss.

Mark Morris (4-5, 2-3) is scheduled to play at Hudson’s Bay on Friday.

