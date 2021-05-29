2A Girls Basketball: Lomax scores 30 to lead R.A. Long over Columbia River

VANCOUVER — R.A. Long continued its strong season thanks to another stellar night from Miranda Lomax as the Jills took down the Columbia River Rapids 53-40 in a 2A Greater St. Helen’s League matchup on Friday.

Lomax lifted the Jills and accounted for over half their offense with 30 points, connecting from long range six times on the night.

The Jills jumped out to a 15-11 lead, with Lomax hitting three of her 3-pointers in the opening quarter. In the second, the Jill kept the pressure on and outscored the Rapids 17-8 to take control of the game and build a 32-19 lead at halftime. Lomax was once again the catalyst for the Jills as she poured in 11 for the quarter.

The Rapids came out of the locker room looking to chip away at the Jills’ lead and were able to claw closer at 41-32 by the start of the fourth.

The Jills’ defense tightened things down in the fourth and held the Rapids to just eight points to lock up the win.

The Jills did get some bad news on the night as Bobbi Clark, who plays a prominent role in the paint for RAL, went down with an ankle injury that RAL coach Jan Karnoski said is likely to keep her out for multiple weeks. Makayla Jenkins stepped up in Clark’s place and scored nine points and nabbed eight rebounds for the Jills.