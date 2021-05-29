2A Girls Basketball: Lomax scores 30 to lead R.A. Long over Columbia River

VANCOUVER — R.A. Long continued its strong season thanks to another stellar night from Miranda Lomax as the Jills took down the Columbia River Rapids 53-40 in a 2A Greater St. Helen’s League matchup on Friday.
Lomax lifted the Jills and accounted for over half their offense with 30 points, connecting from long range six times on the night.
The Jills jumped out to a 15-11 lead, with Lomax hitting three of her 3-pointers in the opening quarter. In the second, the Jill kept the pressure on and outscored the Rapids 17-8 to take control of the game and build a 32-19 lead at halftime. Lomax was once again the catalyst for the Jills as she poured in 11 for the quarter.
The Rapids came out of the locker room looking to chip away at the Jills’ lead and were able to claw closer at 41-32 by the start of the fourth.
The Jills’ defense tightened things down in the fourth and held the Rapids to just eight points to lock up the win.
The Jills did get some bad news on the night as Bobbi Clark, who plays a prominent role in the paint for RAL, went down with an ankle injury that RAL coach Jan Karnoski said is likely to keep her out for multiple weeks. Makayla Jenkins stepped up in Clark’s place and scored nine points and nabbed eight rebounds for the Jills.
R.A. Long (8-1) has the weekend off before they host Hockinson at 7 p.m., Monday, at R.A. Long High School.
Hudson’s Bay rolls past Mark Morris
Mark Morris was no match for Hudson’s Bay on Friday as the Eagles rolled the Monarchs 77-31 in 2A Greater St. Helen’s League play.
Isabella Merzoian was the highlight for the Monarchs as she scored 14 points on the offensive end.
“Bella Merzoian knocked down 4 threes and was the engine for the offense,” MM coach Sean Atkins said.
The Monarchs managed just 10 first half points while the Eagles rolled on offense and put up 45 in the half thanks to a 23-point first quarter.
“In the first half we struggled with our open shots and couldn’t navigate their length,” Atkins said.
The Eagles added another 20 in the third quarter to ice the game.
Hallie Watson was also a bright spot for the Monarchs as she knocked down two 3-pointers on the night.
Mahalia Harrison was a problem for the Monarch, scoring a game-high 20 points for the Eagles. Jaydia Martin also had a strong showing for Hudson’s Bay with 17.
Mark Morris (2-6) plays Woodland at 7:30 p.m., Monday, at Mark Morris.
Woodland falls just short of Ridgefield
RIDGEFIELD — Woodland nearly shook off two slow quarters to bounce back and beat Ridgefield in a 2A Greater St. Helen’s League game on Friay, but the Beavers fell just shy at 50-42.
Abby Huston and Emerson Finn led the way on offense for the Beavers. Huston finished with 14 points and Finn added 10 for Woodland.
The Beavers started the game slow on offense with eight points, but they were able to keep things close and bounce back with 12 in the second quarter to tie the game at 20 by halftime.
Another slow start in the third doomed the Beavers as they were outscored 17-8 and the Spudders took a nine-point lead into the fourth. Finn scored seven of her 10 points in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to bring the Beavers back.
Grace Goode led the way for Ridgefield with 16 points and Annika Hill added 11 for the Spudders.
Woodland is back on the floor at 7:30 p.m., Monday, at Mark Morris