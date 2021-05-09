2A Girls Basketball: Lomax, Clark lead R.A. Long to win over Ridgefield

“She moved in about two years ago, she’s become my sister,” Lomax said.

As a result the two seem to always be on the same page on the hardwood.

“We work together well,” Lomax said. “We know each other super well and we can look across the room and know exactly what each other is thinking.”

Clark mentioned their complimentary style of play as another boon to the relationship. Lomax is able to score from long range and drive while Clark can score from inside and then work her way out.

“I feel like (our games) compliment each other in a lot of ways,” Clark said. “I get the rebound, she’s running, I’ll just hit her.”

Of course, Karnofski noted it is important to the Lumberjills success that other players get involved and flourish in their roles as well.

“My key is to have the complimentary girls do their share,” he said.

The Jills played this game with just one full-court practice under their belts, so inevitably, they had some hiccups.

“The thing that did hurt us was getting the rebound and having a turnover,” Karnofski said.