2A Girls Basketball: Lomax, Clark lead R.A. Long to win over Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — The dynamic duo of Bobbi Clark and Miranda Lomax fueled R.A. Long’s 45-38 season-opening win over Ridgefield on Saturday.
Clark and Lomax combined for 38 of the Lumberjills points to match the scoring total of the entire Spudders roster with an inside-out combo that spread the floor all game long.
Still, neither offense was operating to its full potential in the first quarter. The Lumberjills scored the first five points of the game, but then gave six straight points back to the Spudders. A Lomax drive to the hoop gave the Jills a 7-6 advantage after the first eight minutes were over.
The Jills took off in the second quarter, rattling off a 12-4 run through the quarter to take a 19-11 lead into halftime. Clark scored eight of R.A. Long’s 12 points in the quarter.
The Jills got right back to business after the intermission. The Spudders scored the first points of the half, but a Lomax 3-pointer forced Ridgefield to call a timeout just 29 seconds into the half.
Lomax hit another three just a couple possessions later and the Lumberjills were off and running again in what turned out to be a 15-3 run capped by Lomax’s third three of the quarter.
Lomax was hot from beyond the arc all night as she connected on four 3-pointers for the game.
In the second half the Jills led by as much as 18, but the Spudders slowly started to climb back in the fourth quarter. They played scrappy defense, forced turnovers and chipped away at the lead.
For the Spudders, Grace Goode and Kellie Nguyen led the offense with eight points each, followed by Courney Beyer with seven.
But the Jills managed to keep the Spudders at a distance and Ridgefield couldn’t cut the lead back down to single digits until they hit a three with just seven seconds left in the game.
“I was really happy with how hard we played,” R.A. Long coach Jan Karnofski said. “We played a really tough man-to-man. I wanted to switch it up and play zone and that didn’t really hurt us that much.”
Lomax finished with 22 points and Clark ended the game with 16 to lead the Lumberjills.
Karnofski said the duo is a huge part of what the Jills do as a team and noted that much of that camaraderie is thanks to the time they’ve spent playing with each other.
“They have so much experience,” he said. “They play AAU ball through the summer.”
Clark and Lomax both mentioned their experience in AAU, but their bond goes much deeper than that. Halfway through high school Clark moved in with Lomax and the duo have become inseparable since then.
“She moved in about two years ago, she’s become my sister,” Lomax said.
As a result the two seem to always be on the same page on the hardwood.
“We work together well,” Lomax said. “We know each other super well and we can look across the room and know exactly what each other is thinking.”
Clark mentioned their complimentary style of play as another boon to the relationship. Lomax is able to score from long range and drive while Clark can score from inside and then work her way out.
“I feel like (our games) compliment each other in a lot of ways,” Clark said. “I get the rebound, she’s running, I’ll just hit her.”
Of course, Karnofski noted it is important to the Lumberjills success that other players get involved and flourish in their roles as well.
“My key is to have the complimentary girls do their share,” he said.
The Jills played this game with just one full-court practice under their belts, so inevitably, they had some hiccups.
“The thing that did hurt us was getting the rebound and having a turnover,” Karnofski said.
Still, Karnofski was glad the mistakes they did make weren’t because they were timid, but because they were moving at full speed. He added that they need to work on control and slowing things down at times as they move forward through their 2A Greater St. Helens League schedule.