2A Girls Basketball: Knights knuckle down on Woodland

WOODLAND — The Beavers were undone by a cold second quarter Monday, falling 58-45 to King’s Way Christian in a non-league girls basketball tilt.

Woodland actually took a 12-11 lead into that fateful second period when the rims got tight. But by the break the Beavers trailed 28-18 and they would never lead again.

Laurel Quinn dropped 35 points for the Knights and Bridget Quinn added 16.

Wooodland sank 33 percent of their two point attempts but connected on just 22 percent of their 18 long range offerings.

Abbi Huston scored a team-high 14 points, with two three-pointers and four steals for the Beavers. Riley Stading scored nine more for Woodland and tied with Emily Hughes for a team-high 10 rebounds.

Woodland’s Sydney George added four points with five steals to her credit.

Woodland coach Glen Flanagan noted that his team has more than enough players who are capable of dropping the rock through the rim, but they’ve struggled to get them all dialed at once.

“We just can’t get two or three hitting on the same night,” he said.

Woodland (2-5, 1-4) is set to have the rest of the holiday week off before hosting Castle Rock on Monday, Dec. 27.

