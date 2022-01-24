2A Girls Basketball: Hudson's Bay powers past R.A. Long late

The R.A. Long girls basketball team started to slow down as Hudson’s Bay heated up late, falling to the Eagles 54-47 in 2A GSHL play Monday.

After the Lumberjills darted out to an early lead, the Eagles came back to take control in the second quarter. And come the end of the third and the fourth, the guests began to dominate down low to power away from any comeback attempt the hosts — still shaking some of the cobwebs off from a two-week pause — might have had.

“Games like that, close games like that, where every play matters in the fourth quarter, we haven’t been in those positions as a team,” RAL coach Kyle Randall said. “From that standpoint, it’s just great experience for us to be able to know what we have to work on and know the winning plays that we need to be able to make in games like that.”

All but two of Bay’s 12 points in the fourth quarter came either in the post, off of an offensive rebound, or on free throws resulting from fouls in the post or off offensive rebounds, as the Eagles got chance after chance off missed shots that they hadn’t gotten early.

“(It’s) just staying on top of the box-outs,” Randall said of the necessary fix. “A lot of the times, we try to just turn and jump to go get the ball, rather than put a body on somebody and then go get it. That’s just game-slippage stuff; we do it at the beginning of the game but as the game goes on, we just kind of do it less and less.”

R.A. Long, meanwhile, struggled to get itself going down low all night. Forward Jayla Clark finished with six points, but all of those came in the second half and four came in the final minute.

The Lumberjills controlled play off the opening tip, forcing turnovers early and corralling the majority of long rebounds coming off of wild Eagle shots. Jadyn Terry led the rebound charge, and ended up the game with a team-best nine boards.

On the other end of the floor, R.A. Long ran its offense well, but just couldn’t put the ball in the hoop to build a lead. RAL shut Bay out for over five minutes to begin the game, but when the Eagles finally cracked their goose egg on a free throw with 2:55 left on the clock, it made the score 3-1. Despite giving themselves a head start that lasted over 15% of the game, the Jills didn’t start to find the bottom of the cup until late in the quarter themselves.

R.A. Long ended up shooting 28% from the field in the first quarter, and in the second, and went 1 for 6 from the free-throw line.

“The girls are still trying to get their rhythm back,” Randall said. “We missed a lot of easy ones that we know that we can make.”

As a team, R.A. Long finished at 35% from the field, going 3 of 18 on 3-pointers and an ugly 2 for 12 from the line.

In the second quarter, Hudson’s Bay punished RAL for not going for the kill when it had the chance. The Eagles had no such troubles scoring, and finished on a 14-2 run to go into halftime up 21-18.

From there, Bay really hit its groove in the third, finally cashing in on its jumpers with three 3-pointers to push the lead to double-digits. The only thing keeping the game within striking distance was R.A. Long senior Miranda Lomax, who took over the quarter with 12 of her game-high 21 points to never let the deficit grow past 10.

Lomax finished the night 3 of 8 from beyond the arc, while the rest of the Lumberjills went 0 for 10.

“She’s a high-IQ player, so I trust her gut,” Randall said. “When she draws two, I trust that she’s going to make the right play. But when she gets going, she’s hard to stop, and you have to live with her being aggressive and making those plays.”

Breyelle Box put up seven points — all in the first half — behind Lomax, while Kathryn Chapin joined Clark on six.

R.A. Long (4-6, 3-5 2A GSHL) is set to play at Ridgefield on Wednesday. The Lumberjills beat the Spudders by 15 points just last Friday.

