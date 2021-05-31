2A Girls Basketball: Hockinson runs away from R.A. Long

An injury-riddled R.A. Long team got a taste of its own medicine as Hockinson used a fast-paced style of play to down the Lumberjills 73-34 in a 2A Greater St. Helens League game on Monday.

Hockinson built its big lead by jumping passes and forcing turnovers which resulted in easy scores on the other end of the floor. Throughout the season, the Lumberjills have used that same style of attack to take down the majority of their opponents.

“Everything that they did, we have done to other teams,” RAL coach Jan Karnoski said. “I said ‘Now you know what it feels like to have the tables turned.”

The Jills were undersized and undermanned due to injuries to Bobbi Clark and Jayla Clark. Both play a prominent role in the paint and Bobbi often serves as the Jills’ second scoring option behind Miranda Lomax. The lack of a presence in the paint had the Jills out of rhythm and outsized by the Hawks.

“We were out of whack with the two girls not being able to play,” Karnoski said.

The Jills were able to keep things close early on. After Lomax hit a floater on the opening possession, the Hawks scored nine straight points to build an early advantage. The Jills were able to find the scoreboard and keep the game within striking distance at 18-11 by the end of the first.