2A Girls Basketball: Hockinson runs away from R.A. Long

An injury-riddled R.A. Long team got a taste of its own medicine as Hockinson used a fast-paced style of play to down the Lumberjills 73-34 in a 2A Greater St. Helens League game on Monday.
Hockinson built its big lead by jumping passes and forcing turnovers which resulted in easy scores on the other end of the floor. Throughout the season, the Lumberjills have used that same style of attack to take down the majority of their opponents.
“Everything that they did, we have done to other teams,” RAL coach Jan Karnoski said. “I said ‘Now you know what it feels like to have the tables turned.”
The Jills were undersized and undermanned due to injuries to Bobbi Clark and Jayla Clark. Both play a prominent role in the paint and Bobbi often serves as the Jills’ second scoring option behind Miranda Lomax. The lack of a presence in the paint had the Jills out of rhythm and outsized by the Hawks.
“We were out of whack with the two girls not being able to play,” Karnoski said.
The Jills were able to keep things close early on. After Lomax hit a floater on the opening possession, the Hawks scored nine straight points to build an early advantage. The Jills were able to find the scoreboard and keep the game within striking distance at 18-11 by the end of the first.
The Hawks took control and began to separate in the second quarter. Hockinson used turnovers and fast break scores to rattle off a 15-2 run to begin the quarter and take a big lead over the Jills. RAL only managed to score four points in the quarter as the Hawks extended the lead to 20, 35-15, by halftime.
“They just took us out of the game,” Karnoski said. “They were so much faster and quicker. We didn’t block out, we didn’t play defense.”
The Jills offense was able to find some more success in the third, but not enough to keep up with the Hawks as they eteded the lead to 51-24 entering the final quarter. In the fourth, the Hawks had their best scoring quarter as they rattled off 22 points to RAL’s 10 to bury the Lumberjills.
Lomax was the Lumberjills’ leading scorer with 13 points. Makayla Jenkins added eight points for RAL, and Kathryn Chapin finished with seven and grabbed a team-high five rebounds.
Four Hockinson players finished in double digits on the night. Ellie Ritter led the Hawks with a game-high 18 points. Addie Chappelle dropped 16, Kylie Ritter added 12, and Gracie Brammer scored 11.
RAL often rushed things on offense and gave up on plays before they developed.
“We’re just going to work on a continuity offense so we can keep the other team occupied so they can’t just keep fast-breaking,” Karnoski said of the plan moving forward.
Karnoski also added that he would like to see his players be more aggressive after they went without committing a foul for the entire third quarter.
On defense, when the Jills weren’t playing catch up on the fast break, they allowed Hockinson slashers and cutters some open looks at the hoop. Karnoski said that the lack of preparation during the COVID-19 shortened season hasn’t given younger players to learn how to properly play help defense.
“We were out of sync," he said. "We just haven’t practiced enough."
The Lumberjills have seen a lot of success this season on their way to an 8-1 record entering Monday’s game, so they enter unfamiliar territory as they aim to rebound from the loss. Karnoski said the team will work on finishing plays on offense and focus on help defense before their next game.
Karnoski remained positive after the game and said he reminded his team that they still get to host a playoff game, once they complete the regular season. Although there were few positives from the game, Karnoski was happy with the team’s effort.
“We didn’t do anything well, except compete,” he said. “They didn’t give up.”
R.A. Long (8-2) will look to shake off the loss with another tough matchup with Washougal at 7 p.m., Wednesday, at R.A. Long High School.