2A Girls Basketball: Hockinson harangues Woodland over the weekend

HOCKINSON — The Hawks were not only ungracious hosts on Saturday, they were downright prickly as they forced nearly 50 turnovers in a 56-21 win over Woodland in 2A Greater St. Helens League girls basketball play.

Gracie Brammer led Hockinson with 20 points in the win.

Meanwhile, Woodland had only three players reach the scoring column. Addi Stading led the Beavers with eight points and Riley Stading added seven points and eight rebounds.

Turnovers were again the Achilles heel of the Beavers. They coughed the ball up 20 times in the first half and things only got worse from there.

Woodland (2-4, 1-4 league) was set to host King’s Way Christian on Monday. The Beavers were scheduled to take the rest of the holiday week off before returning to their home court against Castle Rock on Dec. 27.

Editor's Note: R.A. Long was scheduled to play Ridgefield on Saturday but that game was postponed due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols on the Spudders' side. Elsewhere, Mark Morris defeated Fort Vancouver at the Moda Center in Portland on Saturday. That game was featured in Sunday's edition of The Daily News. Full coverage of the Monarchs' win and other weekend games can be found online at TDN.com.

