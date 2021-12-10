2A Girls Basketball: Fisher drops a double-double in Mark Morris comeback win over Ridgefield

The Monarchs demonstrated a flair for the dramatic, Friday, when they fell behind by 17 points to the visiting Spudders in the first quarter before dominating the final 28 minutes in order to snatch a 2A Greater St. Helens League girls basketball victory from the nightshade of defeat by a score of 61-52 on Ted Natt Court.

“We went down 20-3 in the first quarter and came storming back,” Mark Morris coach Sean Atkins said. “Mo Harris came in off the bench in the first quarter (and) got us going offensively with five consecutive points.”

After surrendering 35 points in the first half, the Monarchs steeled themselves against the pick and roll potatoes and allowed just 17 points the rest of the way.

“In the first half our defense wasn’t ready to compete and gave up a lot of easy baskets,” Atkins said. “In the second half we clamped down on defense.”

Atkins noted that Brooklyn Schlecht and Madi Noel made a nuisance of themselves by “harassing their guards,” and added that, “Emma Fisher and Ali Millspaugh had some huge help side blocks to set the tone as well.”

Kelli Krsul led Ridgefield with a game-high 23 points.

Fisher set the tone for Mark Morris with a 17-point and 10-rebound double-double. Noel and Schlecht each contributed 13 points to the winning side as the Monarchs shot 46% from inside the arc and 32% from long range.

“In the fourth Ali Millspaugh hit three consecutive three’s to separate,” Atkins said.

Mark Morris (2-3) is scheduled to play at Columbia River, Tuesday.

