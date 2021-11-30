2A Girls Basketball: Effort gets R.A. Long past Heritage as Randall picks up first career win

VANCOUVER — R.A. Long played with high intensity as they took down 3A Heritage 56-42 in new coach Kyle Randall’s first win in charge of the Lumberjills.

In his first look at his squad, Randall was happy with the high motor his players displayed from start to finish.

“I liked how hard we played. That was the one area that really stood out to me above everything else,” Randall said. “First game of the season, there’s a lot of stuff we can clean up and get better at, but the effort level was elite.”

The Jills’ energy peaked in the third quarter as they came out of the locker room on fire, pouring in 30 points to turn a 22-18 halftime deficit into a 48-32 lead.

Miranda Lomax and Breyelle Box led the way in the third quarter with eight points each. Lomax also knocked down two 3-pointers in the quarter to help spark the massive run by the Jills. Lomax finished with a team-high 18 points to lead RAL. Box added 10 of her own and Jadyn Terry scored 12 points as the trio accounted for 40 of the Jills’ 46 points.

Lomax returned as RAL’s leading scorer from last season, but Box and Terry are both playing a bigger part this season in an effort to help take some of the defensive attention away from Lomax.

“Those two are definitely stepping into a bigger role, Randall said. “Everybody knows that Miranda is the girl on the team just from last year and what she did and what she’s done over her career. Everybody knows she’s going to be that top dog, but we’ve got a lot of other girls that are hungry and want to have a bigger role and they’re going to get that opportunity.”

In addition to her scoring, Box put together a strong showing on the defensive end, fearlessly stepping in front of multiple Timberwolves ball handlers.

“Breyelle Box was good for us,” Randall said. “She took like four or five charges that changed the energy of the game.”

Terry added another dimension as well, putting up a strong showing on the boards.

“Jadyn Terry was our leading rebounder and she played really well today,” Randall said. “She battled against a lot of girls that were bigger than her, but she fought and it was good to see.”

Randall has now seen his club in action, but he’s still learning about his new squad as he settles into his new role with the team. He might not know what exactly they can accomplish long term, but he knows for sure that the Jills can outwork opposing teams with the effort they showed on Tuesday.

“I think we’re still trying to figure that out,” Randall said. “It’s hard to really get a good gauge on how far we can go, but I really like our team. I like the group that we have. We’ve got some dogs and they play hard, like really, really hard. We do that, we’ve got a chance to win every game, I don’t care who we’re playing.”

R.A. Long (1-0) has its home opener later this week as they host Timberline at 7 p.m., Friday.

Woodland blows out Evergreen to start winter quest

WOODLAND — Pretty much everything came up Beavers on Tuesday evening, as the Woodland girls basketball team trounced Evergreen 74-17.

The Beavers led 26-10 after the opening eight minutes. After that Woodland held the Plainsmen to just seven points in the final three quarters, including a shutout of a fourth.

“We mixed up our defenses,” coach Glen Flanagan said. “We mixed up our man and zone, and were successful in everything we did, both man and zone.”

Offensively, a lot of Woodland’s success went through Emily Hughes down low. The 5-9 junior led the way with 16 points, most of which were of the second-chance variety; eight of her team-high 11 rebounds came off the offensive glass.

“She was relentless on the offensive boards,” Flanagan said. “She kept battling.”

Hughes also came away with seven steals to lead the defense.

Riley Stading put up 13 points, Kenzi Bunger added 12, and Sydney George score 10 to make it four Beavers in double-figures at the end of the night.

Lucy Sams dished out six assists for Woodland, rotating in at point guard.

Woodland (1-0) will host La Center on Friday.

