2A Girls Basketball: Big second quarter powers Mark Morris past River

The Mark Morris girls basketball team continued to get its band back together, and closer to full-strength, the Monarchs rolled to a big win over Columbia River, 55-37, in 2A GSHL play Thursday.

Quarantines and COVID-19 precautions kept MM from being able to field a JV team, moving the varsity game up an hour and a half. But the top side that took to Ted M. Natt Court for the Monarchs was more complete than any squad Sean Atkins has been able to field over the past two weeks.

“I’m happy with where we’re headed,” Atkins said. “Our defense has been good, our offense has been getting better each game that we get everybody here. Even against Bay, we ran some good stuff, we just couldn’t make shots without our first group. I’m getting pretty happy. It’s going pretty well.”

Isabella Merzoian led the wave of reinforcements and made her presence felt, leading all scorers with 16 points, hitting two 3-pointers and going 4-for-4 from the free throw line. She added six rebounds, four steals, and two assists to her final line.

Ten of those points — including both triples and all four free throws — came in the second quarter, when the Monarchs burst past a seven-point opening period with a 22-5 run to take control of the game.

“She’s gotten much better at attacking the basket and creating opportunities for others,” Atkins said. "Just driving and kicking or driving and looking for a bucket herself. She’s just playing with the confidence I thought she’d start the season with, and now that we’re in the flow of things, it’s huge for us that she steps up.”

Hallie Watson also hit a pair of shots from beyond the arc in that second quarter, and added another one in the third, for nine points of her own. Emma Fisher added 11 on five two-pointers and a free throw, while Madi Noel and Alli Millspaugh each hit one 3-pointer and finished with eight and six points, respectively.

Outside the second quarter, the Monarchs ended up with a rough shooting night on paper — finishing 7-for-33 from long range — but the ones that went in formed enough of a spurt to get the game fully in their control.

“So many were pretty wide open,” Atkins said. “It wasn’t like those were last-second heaves.”

Meanwhile, the Mark Morris defense held Columbia River to an even — but ugly — 25% clip from the field. The Rapids maxed out at 11 points in both the third and fourth quarters, and didn’t have any players get to double figures.

Behind Merzoian’s four, Charlie Blain had three steals to go along with her team-high 12 rebounds. As a group, the Monarchs swiped it away 12 times, and forced 23 turnovers out of the Rapids.

“We’ve been really emphasizing active hands, tipping passes,” Atkins said. "That gets you deflections, that gets you fastbreak opportunities, and gets you open looks. A lot of our open looks on twos and threes are in transition, because our defense is cleaning stuff up and tipping passes.”

Brooklyn Schlecht dished out seven assists to lead the Monarchs, while Millspaugh had three.

The win puts Mark Morris (7-6) comfortably in fifth place in the 2A GSHL, and moves River a full two games behind the Monarchs. That comfort could be fleeting, though; pauses and postponements have meant that despite playing multiple teams twice, MM has yet to face either Hockinson or R.A. Long, two sides that will also factor in the five-team meat grinder that is the 2A GSHL behind Washougal and Hudson’s Bay.

The Monarchs are set to get the weekend off before heading to Woodland on Monday to open a four-game week.

