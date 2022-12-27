2A/3A High School Girls Basketball: Riley Stading, Woodland dominate Auburn at T-Town Throwdown opener

TACOMA — For the first time in nearly two weeks, the Woodland girls laced up their sneakers in a return to the court. The Beavers traveled north up Interstate 5 to compete in the T-Town Throwdown Tournament where they met Auburn in the first round, and emerged victorious.

Behind the 15-point, 10-rebound double-double effort of Riley Stading, Woodland earned a comfortable 68-38 win against Auburn of the 3A North Puget Sound League.

Though the Beavers controlled this game from the opening tip as they jumped out to a 3-0 and then 12-2 early lead, the 11-day layoff certainly showed up in the field-goal shooting as well as some early miscues with ball control.

That said, Woodland brought its defensive intensity against the Trojans, attacking the larger classification opponent with a full-court press for the entire first quarter despite early foul trouble which put Auburn in the bonus with more than a minute left in the opening period.

The press led to 12 Auburn first-quarter turnovers and 35 over the 32-minute contest as the Trojans struggled mightily to protect the ball against the Beavers defensive pressure. Woodland coach Glen Flanagan would have liked to have seen better execution on the offensive end from his team, especially over a third quarter in which the Beavers managed only seven points.

“The refs were calling fouls on people that were assigned to different numbers. It was just one of those Twilight Zone games,” said Flanagan. “It was a weird game. It just came down to the hustle plays. I think we outrebounded them.”

The Beavers owned the glass against Auburn throughout the contest which generated a plethora of second and third-chance opportunities on the offensive end. In addition to Stading’s 10 rebounds, senior forward Olivia Swanson added six rebounds to go with her two points and Emily Hughes had five points and six rebounds for Woodland.

Woodland went on a 9-0 run to claim a 12-2 lead in the first quarter and then closed out the half up 33-19 as Kenzi Bunger buried a pair of three-pointers. The Beavers’ ball movement kept the offense in rhythm over the first half, but ultimately everything developed off of the press.

“We just wanted to focus in this tournament on coming out with intensity and executing our defense,” Stading said. “We’ve been struggling with it a little bit, so just talking and communicating and knowing where people are at on the floor really helped in this game. We know we are long, we’re fast, we have a lot of endurance. We just wanted to use that to our advantage.”

Despite an inefficient third quarter which saw Woodland make just two baskets – both by Riley Stading – and shoot under 20 percent, the Beavers extended their lead in the second half to 25 points. Sophomore Addi Stading keyed an explosive fourth quarter with a trio of field goals over a two-minute sequence including a three-pointer.

Woodland’s lead was 57-32 with three minutes to play and Flanagan soon emptied the bench with a full line change to cruise to the finish line with the Beavers’ fourth win in its last five contests.

“The third quarter was just a nightmare. We couldn’t get anything to drop," Flanagan said. "The fourth quarter is what it should have been, that’s what it felt like. It’s a Christmas Break game and we haven’t played in awhile so it’s nice to get that one out of the way. Hopefully we will learn some lessons from it and clean it up for tomorrow.”

Junior Jayla Brown paced Auburn with 14 points, almost entirely from the foul line as she finished 10-for-11 from the charity stripe and 2-for-10 from the field. Junior guard Mia Suy added 10 points for Auburn which fell to 1-5 on the season.

Addi Stading finished with 12 points to add to her sister’s team-high 15. Senior point guard Sydney George had seven points as she played limited minutes due to first-half foul trouble.

Woodland (5-2, 2-2 league) moves on to play North Kitsap in the semifinal round of the T-Town Throwdown on Wednesday. The tournament provides Woodland with not only an opportunity to stay fresh over the holidays, but to see some different teams and provide a bonding experience for the players.

“I think it’s going to be good for us,” Riley Stading said. “We really thrived during our team camp when we went to Oregon State this summer, so we were just looking for the same outcomes during this tournament. It’s bigger schools we’re going against, but we’re not really worried about it. We’re just going to do our thing, play basketball (and) get better.”