2A/3A Girls Basketball: R.A. Long falls to physical Timberline in OT

After a physical game that saw both a Timberline assistant coach and player ejected, R.A. Long fell shy of the 3A Blazers 50-39 after clawing their way back to force overtime on Friday night at the Lumberdome.

The Lumberjills took some time to get cooking on offense with just 11 points throughout the first half. Timberline employed a box-and-one to slow down RAL guard Miranda Lomax, forcing other players to step in and take a bigger role in the offense.

“Other girls who aren’t used to the responsibility of playmaking and manufacturing shots for themselves, they had to be put in that position,” RAL coach Kyle Randall said. “I think overall they handled it well, but when you’re not used to taking certain shots the results aren’t always going to go in your favor.”

The Jills were able to get good looks near the hoop, but they struggled to drop in shots during their scoring slump.

“We just couldn’t get anything to fall,” Randall said. “We were getting good looks, getting layups and a bunch of chippies around the basket.”

RAL adjusted out of the break and more than doubled their first half scoring output with 14 third-quarter points, led by Lomax with nine. The Jills had to work all the way back from a double-digit deficit, but they remained undeterred until Jayla Clark scored the game-tying bucket in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 35.

“The group that we have, they play extremely hard, so that in itself gave us an opportunity to at least be in the game,” Randall said. “We came back from 14 points down and tied the game up to send it into overtime.”

But the Jills' wheels fell off in overtime as Lomax and fellow starter Jadyn Terry fouled out, allowing the Blazers to outscore the Jills 15-4 in the extra period.

Playing against a larger and physical school like Timberline excited Randall, especially with the way his team responded after falling down early.

“I’m glad that we got the opportunity to play in a game like that this early in the season,” he said. “The atmosphere and the intensity of the game really reminded me of a playoff game. The crowd was loud, they were engaged. The game was back-and-forth. Big play after big play, big shot after big shot.”

Despite the two ejections from Timberline, RAL players kept their cool and didn’t retaliate or join the fracas. Randall thinks it was a good test for his squad before they enter league play next week.

“I don’t see any team in our league being more physical or more athletic than them,” he said. “So from that standpoint, if we can compete with Timberline, we can compete with anybody in our league.”

Lomax fought through the Blazers' defense for 14 points to lead the Jills. Clark added 10 and Terry finished with six for RAL.

R.A. Long (1-1) will be on the road for its 2A GSHL opener against Hockinson at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, in Brush Prairie.

