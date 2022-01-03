2A/3A Girls Basketball: Mark Morris snaps into form, blows out Mountain View

After a week and a half on the practice court, the Mark Morris girls basketball team opened its 2022 run half-asleep, but kicked things into gear against Mountain View with plenty of time remaining for multiple big runs in a 66-36 non-league win Monday.

The 30-point final margin came about entirely due to the final three quarters of play; the Monarchs managed just one bucket in the first six minutes and trailed 7-6 after a quarter.

“We’ve been a slow-starting team,” MM coach Sean Atkins said. “For whatever reason, we always start slow in the first quarter. In the second quarter, we came on a little bit stronger, and then in the third and fourth quarter, we just started moving. You could see everybody had better energy.”

When it did turn around, it did so in just the fashion Atkins and his staff wanted for the Monarchs, with even spacing and an evenly-balanced offense.

Fourteen Monarchs suited up to play against the Thunder, and when the final buzzer sounded, 13 of them had found their way into the scorebook. Isabella Merzoian led Mark Morris with 13 points and Charlie Blain added 10, but behind them, the rest of the MM lineup each pitched in their two cents to add up to the final result.

“It’s just contagious,” Atkins said, “They just feed off of that, always knowing they have an opportunity to go get a basket and they’ve got the green light to go score and produce for the team.”

As the Monarchs settled in they also started to find their way through the post. The first five field goals of an 18-point second quarter came down low, either on drives, passes, or putbacks, helping MM to a 24-14 lead at halftime.

Out of the break, Mark Morris took the offensive flow a step further, getting the ball into the post before kicking it back out to the wing. The result was a pair of 3-pointers and another long jumper sparking a 14-2 run to push the lead to 22 after just four minutes.

MM went 4 for 10 from beyond the arc in the second half after hitting just one triple in the first, and upped its field-goal percentage from 38% to 57%, despite taking more shots.

“The second half was more of what we’ve really been working on,” Atkins said. “It really looked clean.”

With the shots falling more from outside and the Thunder having to spread its defense out, Blain took the game over for a brief spell down low early in the fourth. The 6-0 sophomore used her size to bully the Mountain View posts on three straight possessions, pulling down three offensive rebounds, putting in three buckets, drawing a foul, and pushing the Monarchs over the 50-point mark in a matter of minutes before being subbed out the rest of the way.

That spree was one last highlight on the evening for the Monarchs; after spending the fall across the Atlantic at a soccer academy in Spain, Blain got a later start on the season, but now represents one more piece to MM’s deep roster.

“That’s what I expect from her to come,” Atkins said. “She’s so strong and physical, and does an awesome job of attacking the basket. We’ve really been working on her shot. If she could play like that for extended minutes of time, she’ll be a huge force for us moving forward.”

Merzoian, Madi Noel, and Emma Fisher all brought down five rebounds to share the team lead for the Monarchs. Brooklyn Schlecht added a balanced seven-point, six-steal, four assist night.

The win puts Mark Morris (5-4) above .500 for the first time this season, with the Monarchs on a three-game winning streak wrapped around an extended winter break. MM enters 2022 currently in fifth place in the nine-team 2A GSHL with an even 2-2 league record, it faces a tough re-entry to league play with a matchup against first-place Hockinson on Friday, a date with second-place Washougal next Monday, a rivalry game against R.A. Long two days after that, and a tilt with third-place Hudson’s Bay to wrap up their first fortnight in the new year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.