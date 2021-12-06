2A/3A Girls Basketball: Mark Morris hangs on to beat Heritage

Mark Morris broke into the win column as they held onto a late lead to beat Heritage 48-42 at Ted M. Natt court on Monday night.

“Good back and forth game and we pulled away in the 3rd and held on to win,” MM coach Sean Atkins said. “Our defense was great and forced a ton of turnovers in the front court.”

Emma Fisher turned in a well-rounded performance that saw her lead the Monarchs with 14 points while also leading MM in rebounds, blocks and steals.

The Monarchs took control of the game in the second quarter as the defense clamped down and help the Timberwolves to just 14 points while the offense broke out for 14 to give MM a six-point lead at the half.

Heritage had multiple opportunities to even the game, cutting the MM lead down to three at multiple points in the second half. When MM needed a shot, Madi Noel stepped up to keep the Monarchs on top.

“Madi Noel hit a few clutch 3’s each time they made a run to cut it to within three,” Atkins said.

Noel hit two of her long-range shots in the third and one in the fourth on her way to scoring 11 points on the night for MM. Isabella Merzoian added seven points for the Monarchs, five of which came in the first quarter.

Mark Morris (1-2) opens league play at home against Hudson’s Bay at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday.

