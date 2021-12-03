2A/3A Girls Basketball: Kelso’s strong second half leaves Mark Morris in the dust

KELSO — With the bleachers full and still stirring from the Kelso boys’ victory over Mark Morris in the appetizer game, the Hilanders’ girls basketball team came out and made sure the home crowd could hit the late night café with smiles on their faces while they sipped their coffee and spooned their pies. By the end of the nightcap Friday, Kelso had run off with a 67-33 win over Mark Morris, but it took awhile for the home team to get hot.

Holding a 34-20 advantage at the intermission Kelso’s Jen Hamilton didn’t waste any time diagramming plays or breaking down strategy for her players. Instead, she hit them with some real talk.

“I challenged them just effort wise, you know, diving on the floor, blocking out, sprinting on offense and defense, just those effort plays. Those are the things we need in these cross-town rivalry games,” Hamilton said. “I didn’t really talk X’s and O’s in there, it was just who’s going to put it on the line for their teammates and coaches and friends and family and all that? I think they did that tremendously in the second half.”

Two minutes into the third quarter Kelso had doubled up the Monarchs on the scoreboard at 40-20. Six minutes later fans from both sides were talking about their postgame dinner plans with the blue and red set beginning to make their way to the exits with the score stretched all the way out to 54-29.

“In that first half we were hanging tough for quite some time and I was very impressed with our tenacity,” Mark Morris coach Sean Atkins said. “Now, to start the third quarter we didn’t come out ready and they came out ready to put us in the dumpster.”

Natalie Fraley led Kelso with a game-high 26 points and eight steals. In between displays of offensive proficiency Fraley spent her time directing her teammates and setting up mismatches as she saw fit.

“She reminds me of (former Rainier standout) Dezirae Hansen. She and Dezi are two of the smartest players,” Atkins said of Fraley. “She’s manipulating the action up top. She’s smart enough to get her teammates involved, get them open looks… I’d say her IQ is above most girls I’ve seen.”

Evermore Kaiser notched a double-double for Kelso in the win with 14 points and 10 rebounds and Kenzi Milligan chipped in ten points.

“Evermore Kaiser has been having a great senior season. She’s got double-doubles in both games and she’s just playing lights out,” Hamilton. “I told her at the start of the season that not one person should be able to stop you in our 3A league so just go out there and play your butt off and have fun, and that’s what she’s been doing.”

As for Mark Morris, it suffered their second loss in as many days but it wasn’t all bad news in the postgame review. One day after losing to Toledo the Monarchs looked like a team with a renewed focus and commitment to operating their offense properly, even if the iron was unkind at times.

“The goal was toughness. They’re tough and for spurts there I thought we did pretty dang good,” Atkins said. “The movement was way better tonight offensively, the flow was way better. I know we only scored five more points but the level of competition; Kelso is a 3A State level team. If we’d had that kind of movement and action last night in Toledo I think we would have won that game.”

Mo Harris and Madi Noel each scored six points to lead Mark Morris. Brooklyn Schlecht added five points in the loss.

“Mo Harris stepped up and had a really good game today,” Atkins said. “That’s some production that we need off the bench outside of the starters.”

Kelso (2-0) was set to play at Olympia High School on Saturday before playing at Battle Ground on Monday to start their 3A/4A GSHL schedule.

Mark Morris (0-2) will host Heritage on Monday.

